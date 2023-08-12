Halle Berry’s Approach To ‘Challenging Everything’ About Menopause Is Exactly What We Need To Hear

There are so many connotations that come with the word menopause. And if we’re being honest, not a lot of them are particularly positive. But the narrative around this particular chapter of life is slowly but surely changing thanks in no small part to women like Halle Berry. The Oscar-winning actress and filmmaker opened up about her journey through menopause in a new interview, and what she had to say is incredibly valuable.

During a chat with Women’s Health Magazine, Berry opened up about “accepting the station” where she is in life as a means to owning one’s sexuality. “And I say that because I’m smack dab in the middle of menopause,” she told the outlet. “And I am challenging everything I thought I knew about menopause. Things like: ‘Your life is over.’ ‘You are disposable.’ ‘Society no longer has a place for you.’ ‘You should retire.’ ‘You should pack it up,'” Berry said.

The Bruised actress and director said, at this moment in her life, she’s “challenging all those stereotypes about how you have to look a certain way or feel a certain way. I’m my best self now that I reached 56 years old,” she said. “I have the most to offer. I have zero blanks to give anymore. I’m solidly in my womanhood. I finally realize what I have to say is valuable, even if no one else agrees.”

Now, we could go on and on about how much we love everything Berry is saying here. But what’s most important is the acknowledgement that just because women mature doesn’t mean society should write them off as irrelevant. In fact, it’s the absolute antithesis of that notion. Berry’s perspective is so refreshing because it reminds us all that life doesn’t stop at menopause. It’s the beginning of a new, empowering chapter, and we’re glad Berry is using her voice and platform to say that as loudly and clearly as possible.

