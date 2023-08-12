Tom Cruise Allegedly Has His Eye on Rekindling the Romance With This Newly-Single Former Flame

Despite things with Shakira not panning out and a few of his co-stars recently coming forward that there was never a romance going on, Tom Cruise is still allegedly looking for love. While he’s reportedly struck out on finding a new love, it seems he has his eye on a former, newly single flame: Sofia Vergara.

For those that don’t know, the Mission Impossible star and Vergara dated for a few months back in 2005, and now that Vergara is getting a divorce from Joe Manganiello, it seems Cruise has his eye on her again.

Per the Heat via the Mirror, Cruise allegedly refers to her as “the one that got away,” and that It’s always eaten away at Tom that he dumped Sofia and chose Katie [Holmes].”

While the pair, “do have that history already, even if it was more of a brief dalliance than a fully-fledged romance,” sources say things may be more serious if Cruise has it his way. Sources added that Cruise and Vergara “had a special time together partying in the Hollywood Hills and having a blast. Sofia wasn’t really giving out the signals back then that she wanted anything long-term, so it petered out in a totally amicable fashion and they remained friends.”

Back in 2005, Will Smith introduced Vergara to Cruise at a pre-Oscar party, and soon after, Cruise called up Vergara to invite her to an upcoming party, according to Foreign Policy. According to the New York Post, Vergara was “dazzled by Tom’s megawatt smile and amused by the blizzard of phone calls, flowers, and chocolates that followed their first meeting.”

Now, while we know they dated in 2005, we are not 100 percent sure why it ended. While these insiders claim Cruise was the one to end it to be with his third wife Holmes, others allege that the Modern Family alum’s ended when he tried to convert her to Scientology.

Related story Leah Remini Claims She Received This Astonishing Punishment for Her Behavior at Tom Cruise & Katie Holmes' Wedding

Despite their hot and heavy fling, it does seem that Vergara will be focusing on her newfound singlehood until her divorce is finalized. But after? Only time will tell.

Before you go, click here to see Tom Cruise & Katie Holmes entire relationship timeline:

