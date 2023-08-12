Outlander Season 7 Mid-Season Finale Recap: Jamie & Claire Barely Escape the War & Return to Scotland

Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for Outlander Season 7, Episode 8, “Turning Points.”

For a show that has just hit a milestone of being on the air for 9 years, it is rare to produce an episode of the caliber and excellence of season 1, and not only match those episodes but surpass them. But Outlander has done just that with their mid-season finale that opened on what looks to be a possibly dead Jamie Fraser. This is the best cold open in the history of the show. Three reasons: Claire Fraser, sword, Jamie Fraser. What in the Diana Gabaldon goodness this entire episode is! It beautifully translates this epic and incredible book scene so incredibly seamlessly as Claire Fraser saves Jamie Fraser’s life. This is why Caitríona Balfe and Sam Heughan are iconic in this show and these roles. You will want to re-watch this opening scene over and over because that’s how good it is. Outlander, you could have made just this scene the entire finale and it would be Emmy-worthy.

Every single aspect of this episode is spectacular: the writing, the filming, and most of all, the acting. Balfe and Heughan lead the episode and drive most of it as Jamie and Claire navigate war, heartbreak, and love. The supporting characters stories are equally as strong, with John Bell rising as Ian Murray, plus Izzy Meikle-Small, Joey Phillips, Charles Vandervaart seamlessly becoming part of this show in a way that it’s hard to remember a time when they weren’t on it. And of course, Sophie Skelton and Richard Rankin jointly driving the other half of the show in the future. Although it was sad seeing the family separated this season, Skelton and Rankin are shining in the future, that you almost forget they’re all not together. Except, whe Brianna keeps reminding us her parents are dead.

Here are the highlights of this episode: Claire, Jamie, sword. Somebody named Fraser gets shot and dies. William loses his hat. Claire gets mad at Jamie but gives him a helping hand. Ian and Rachel do some kissing and slapping. Roger and Brianna live out their worst nightmare and must leave each other, but this is Outlander so of course it will get worse.

“Bonnie Wee Swordsman”

The first scene opens on dead bodies strewn about, and a mother-son looting team going through the bodies. They come upon Jamie’s body and start looking through his sporran. She finds a picture of Willie and chucks it. The audacity. Jamie breathes! They realize he’s alive. The mother tells the son to cut his throat!

As the boy goes down to do so, Claire F-ing Fraser grabs him by the throat and says, “Stand back or I will choke him to death, I swear.” Believe her lady, she will. God help anyone that gets in between Jamie and Claire Fraser. The mother points her tiny knife at Claire and says, “This one is mine!” Nuh uh gurl! Claire spits back, “This one is my husband!” Then the boy elbows Claire in the ute it looks like! Or rib?! I don’t know, uterus, rib it’s all the same and looks like he hurts Claire, so, of course, now I want him disappeared. Related story Outlander Season 7 Episode 7 Recap: Is Jamie Dead?

Luckily, Claire is not phased and reaches down and grabs a sword bigger than Jamie! And points it at the criminal mother-son duo. Claire whispers in the most frightening, powerful, and frankly kind of hot way, “I will kill you, just fucking try me.” I yelled. I audibly yelled, that’s how great this line and this line delivery is. Forget a round of applause, let’s get a round of Balfes! It’s just a Balfing great moment! Replay it, you know you want to! (And already did).

The mother gives up but not before spitting at Claire. Move on, lady! And take your saliva and son (who needs a shower) with you!!! You grave robbing little Oedipus duo! That insult barely makes sense but I mean it.

Also, lol to Dr. Claire Fraser who won’t harm anyone because of her oath. Even if they hurt her, she’ll try to save them, but touch her husband and she will kill you. Without remorse. If anyone is ever unlucky enough to get between Jamie and Claire Fraser, best of luck. At least they’ll go out being murdered by a hot person. “Here lies Bob. Murdered by Jamie & Claire Fraser.” Now that would be an award-winning tombstone.

Claire kneels down to see where Jamie’s been hurt. She puts her hand in his shirt, and he says, “That tickles, Sassenach.” Like, be more adorable almost dead Jamie! But Claire is in full doctor mode (with a side of angry wife) and she does not find this as adorable as I do. She tells him to lie still so she can figure out where all the blood is from, and realizes it’s from his decimated hand. The hand that has been through too much in one lifetime. It’s the one that Blackjack Randall nailed to the table, and then Claire had to do surgery on with no anesthesia, back when these two newlywed babies first married.

Jamie decides to tell jokes, and says, “What took you so long?” Claire does not find this funny. At all. In fact, it kind of enrages her in the best way possible. Good luck to you Jamie Fraser. She tells him she has been looking for him all night long. He asks her what happened, and she says, “You went and got yourself butchered like a sodding hog! Trying to be a hero again!” Thoughts and prayers, JAMMF. You might be lying down, but you about to go down. Claire angrily asks him why he entered the battle. She says the word “bloody” a lot. And it’s glorious! She then yells at him, “You vainglorious, pig-headed, grand-standing Scot!” I love when a Claire gets mad at Jamie and her anger leads her to call him a, “Bloody Scot!” Like that’s her worst angry insult, “You are Scottish!” Take that JAMMF pants!

Jamie balks and says, “Grandstanding?!” Claire continues yelling at him and when he starts to say how a dragoon attacked, she yells, “Stop trying to change the subject!” I love this. He can’t win. She picks up his giant knife and the pocket painting of William. He stands up. She says, “The subject is your stupid hero complex. You think I’ve got nothing better to do than to trot around after you, sticking pieces back on?!” She softens and hands him Willie’s picture, takes his face in her hands, “We were supposed to be in Scotland. I’m sorry, I know you couldn’t say, ‘No,’ but you scared me, Jamie.” Jamie replies, “I know, mo nighean donn, thank you for my life.” And then they do their signature forehead touch and kiss. In the middle of a battlefield, with dead bodies everywhere because they are Jamie and Claire Fraser, people. They will make out wherever they want. And quite frankly could probably raise the dead, so run. But seriously, this scene can’t get any more perfect. Oh wait, it can and does.

THANK YOU FOR MY LIFE 😭😭😭

(what I say about Jamie and Claire every day tbh)#OutlanderAtMidnight pic.twitter.com/OxR4NAZfyw — Elle 🍀 Outlander S7 (@displaceintime) August 11, 2023

Claire throws Jamie’s arm around her, basically supporting him as they walk, and then casually picks up his Tricorn hat. Is Claire the new gladiator?! Yes. Yes, she is. I feel like Claire Fraser could bench press Jamie Fraser if necessary. Or for fun, whichever.

Jamie says, “You’ve the tongue of a venomous shrew Sassenach, you’re a bonnie wee swordsman.” Even Claire can’t help but smile. Bonnie wee swordsman. Jamie Fraser. Three words, perfection. How to get my wife to forgive me in 3 words, the Jamie Fraser story.

Bonnie Wee Swordsman: Claire F-ing “Try Me” Fraser. Jamie’s all, “That’s my wife. Sort of scared of her, sort of turned on.”

Claire's proud smile when Jamie calls her a bonnie wee swordsman though 😌#Outlander

Team Claire on this one. He didn’t need to get into the battle. He should have hidden behind a tree with a PB&J and pretended to shoot in the air every few seconds. Easy. I’d be so good at war.

Claire yelling at Jamie when he’s basically half dead is like Jamie yelling at her in season 3 in the middle of the ocean when she was basically unconscious, “If you die here now, I’ll kill you.” Except Claire’s is pure anger and Jamie is clearly dehydrated, because bro that don’t make sense.

From the moment Claire and Jamie met she’s been sewing him up. Helping him, but also yelling at him and anyone that gets in the way of her helping him. The first time they met, she yelled at a room full of men about Jamie’s dislocated shoulder. And Twitter fan and parallel expert Elle @displaceintime noted this parallel, where Claire told Jamie if he moved she’d throttle him. Aw, love. (Elle finds so many Outlander parallels that from now on, they might need to be called parallelles).

Claire: *giving Jamie a wicked tongue-lashing because she's worried about him*



Jamie: *heart eyes* omg she's an angel *heart eyes*



This might be my favourite #Outlander parallel yet 🥹 pic.twitter.com/xLYTru8HSO — Elle 🍀 Outlander S7 (@displaceintime) August 11, 2023

Also, Jamie and Claire mainly get mad at each other when they’re afraid the other will die. In the “The Reckoning,” in fact when they first fell in love, their very first fight was because Jamie was mad that Claire almost was tortured and killed by Blackjack Randall.

This scene is what makes this show so unique, like Jamie and Claire’s river fight in “The Reckoning,” Heughan and Balfe are at their best when they can mix anger and passion into one scene. This was, like that river fight, the very definition of a fight-love scene. And no one does it better than Balfe and Heughan. You can’t stop watching. You can’t take your eyes off them, and then you feel like you are interrupting a moment you should not be part of. They portray love in a way that’s never stale, never boring, yet passionate, riveting and joyful in the small and big moments. And this moment was epic. Unforgettable.

Okay, in the credits as Sinead sings her last words, a horse with blood dripping down an empty boot is all we see with dead British soldiers behind it. Yikes. Shivers. Who dies?

Jamie’s Left Hand

Claire and Jamie are in their tent, and Dr. Claire is tending to Jamie’s hand. This is already a strong episode because it’s just Claire and Jamie for the first 10 mins and Outlander is giving the people what they want. So, I will forgive last episode, a little. Only a little.

As Claire cleans Jamie’s open wound, he winces and asks about Ian. She says he’s fine and came back unharmed. She is still mad. Jamie’s hand does not look good. I’m not a doctor, but I have eyes, and it looks bad. Claire then pours straight alcohol into the giant open wound to disinfect it. And Jamie Fraser has never looked at Claire like this. If ‘what the f-ck?’ was a look, it would be this. Claire looks like she knows it hurts, then says, “You won’t die, I promise.” But she still has stern face on. She wraps his hand and says, “I have other patients that might.”

Caitríona Balfe & Sam Heughan

Twitter fan @TinyTunney wondered, “Random thought, but does this count as one of the things that Jamie will count as Claire maiming him while (technically) in bed?”

This scene is very similar to how angry she was in season 1, episode 10, when she was sewing him up when he got stabbed with a sword very close to his kidney. Claire was super angry. Same girl, same guy. But older Claire still doesn’t take bs nor does she like her husband fighting for no reason.

Sam Heughan & Caitríona Balfe

Jamie looking at Claire the exact same way since the very beginning 🥹 #Outlander pic.twitter.com/Drs6ywHMXt — SA7AH (@TinyTunney) August 9, 2023

Jamie asks who won, Claire says, “The British are claiming victory. But have twice the casualties than our side did.” Jamie looks panicked. Claire tries to reassure him that just because William was at Ticonderoga doesn’t mean he was in the battle. Jamie looks comforted by this fact. But we all know Willie was there. Jamie tells Claire he will try and sleep and she switches out of doctor mode and kisses him on his head. Her bedside manner has always been excellent. At least for this patient, the bloody Scot.

Claire giving her poor wounded husband a kiss on the head I'm so emotional 🥹🥹🥹#OutlanderAtMidnight pic.twitter.com/ngWMoPuchC — Elle 🍀 Outlander S7 (@displaceintime) August 11, 2023

Denzell & Claire: War Doctors

Claire is sitting down, and her headband game is 100 as usual. Denzell is upset by how many patients he’s lost in a day. He asks Claire how she goes on? Aww, he’s the sweetest. Protect Denzell-not-Washington at all costs. Claire replies “By knowing without me, the number would be even greater.” Perfect, answer Claire bear. But also, you and Jamie need to retire from wars. She tells Denzell to focus on the many lives he saved today. Claire asks how Rachel is doing, and frankly Rachel seems like she’s doing great! Denzell says she takes this all on well but suffering of people takes its toll. Denzell asks Claire if all the death is worth it. She tells him she’s thought about this a lot, but thinks it is. Denzell cries, as Claire apologizes and gets up to leave, “I must go tend to my husband.”

The Scottish Patient

Claire puts a candle next to Jamie. He wakes up with his hand wincing. He tells her if she has to cut anything off, he’ll allow it. She gives him laudanum, and tells him to sip it. He says it will give him terrible dreams. Then Jamie shoots it like a shot. Sip it is really lost on this man. Typical JAMMF. Claire goes to wash her hands, while they wait for the laudanum to take effect, and Jamie looks at her in a way that only Jamie can. These two still somehow manage to look at each other with the same love and affection they had in their 20s. The look of love. Plain and simple.

Twitter: @TinyTunney Starz

Dougal McKenzie, you did one good thing you dead matchmaker uncle. Never forget Dougal made Jamie and Claire happen and no one, not them, not us, not even Big Dooogs himself, realized what he was unleashing on the world. But to quote JAMMF himself, we’re all “under their power, and happy to be there.”

Twitter: @TinyTunney

Claire asks Jamie who visited him when she was gone, and he says, Colonel Johnson who was behind his group in the battle, seems Jamie saved them. Jamie starts to fall asleep. Jamie tells Claire, “Saving 10 good men is worth a finger. Or 5 good men. Even 1.” Oh, this is sad. Tears. I’m crying. Great Jamie, how do you do it. He falls asleep and Claire takes his hand, “You bloody man, I knew you’d make me cry.” Same. So good.

Claire finishes the surgery, and it doesn’t look like she had to take finger off. She puts his hand gently on his chest, lies down next to him, and kisses his shoulder, “Sweet dreams my love, you may chase those rabbits now.” These two, breaking hearts and sewing fingers. Never change, Frasers. (Okay, less finger sewing).

Claire kissing Jamie on her favorite spot throughout the seasons 🥹🥹🥹#Outlander pic.twitter.com/Mi4oSExcP0 — SA7AH (@TinyTunney) August 11, 2023

“Sweet dreams, my love. You may chase those rabbits now.”

•

Claire mentioning rabbits when talking about deep sleep, and the alleviation/absence of pain is so interesting, given the use of rabbit imagery in past times of traumatic dissociation 🐇 #Outlander #outlanderatmidnight pic.twitter.com/qjZho0cN6T — Kate 🦢 (@dncingphalanges) August 11, 2023

When did Jemmy Go?

Roger returns with Buck, and tells Brianna Rob took Jem through the stones. Roger says, “I can’t understand why!” But Brianna figured it out, “It’s the gold.” Yes. It is. Roger screams and punches the wall! Oh hai, I like this Roger, I do not like Rob Cameron kidnapping, but this is a side of Roger that seems unhinged, and I like it. Very watchable. And Brianna continues to be smarter than all the men. Roger tells Brianna he’s going after Jem. He tells her to stay with Mandy. Oh no, this can’t end well. Buck is all, “Gold?” What the Buck is happening? “Spanish gold,” Roger explains, “it’s King Louie’s French gold.”

Roger tells Bree Rob won’t hurt Jem he needs him. But why does Rob need to take Jemmy through stones for gold? Can’t he just find it there? In same spot? Can Rob Cameron can travel? Wasn’t Jocasta married to a Cameron? What if Jem escaped through stones without Rob? What if Rob tried and just ran right into the stone and got bonked and knocked out, and Jem is alone in time?! I have so many questions, I’m spiraling. Buck says he’s going back with Roger to help. Brianna gives each of them a gem. Two gems to get one Jem.

Dairmaid Murtagh, Richard Rankin and Sophie Skelton

Goose Grease

Claire, Jamie and Ian sit together as Claire examines Jamie’s hand. Look at Jamie’s heart eyes at his wife. Seems it’s healed well with all fingers intact in 2 weeks. Ian ask Claire if she’s unhappy with his progress. She says, “It means he will fight again.” Ian asks if there’ll be another battle and Claire says she thinks so. Because something has to draw the French into the war. So, this isn’t the game changing battle. Eek. Claire. Jamie, please run and take Rollo, Ian, Rachel and Denzell.

John Bell, Sam Heughan & Caitríona Balfe Starz/Robert Wilson

Meanwhile, Rollo eats up all of Claire’s goose grease. What now? Claire Fraser is hilarious. She tells Ian she needed it for a constipated patient’s rectum. Guess doctor patient confidentiality doesn’t exist in war, Claire! HIPAA. Hello. Just casually talking about your patient’s private butt info. Gurl. Of course, Ian, who loves his aunt is all, “I’ll get you more Goose grease Auntie!” She asks him if he can bring it to Denzell, then says “or to his sister?” He looks elated. Aw, his auntie knows he has a crush. Claire’s smile is the cutest. Is Claire, her goose grease and the constipated patient the real Cupid? Who knew goose grease for a rectum could find love in a hopeless place?? Claire did, that’s who!

Rachel, Ian & Goose Grease

Ian Murray is either the best at flirting or the absolute worst. He says to Rachel, “I’ve brought some goose grease, my aunt said your brother needed it for someone’s arsehole.”

And Rachel acts like he just said, “Roses are red, violets are blue, and I love you,” and jumps up excitedly. Rachel. “Roses are red, violets are blue, I’ve got some goose grease, to loosen some poo.” Hallmark could never.

Rachel gets real close to Ian and he drops the goose grease! “Ian! You had one job!” Claire screams from somewhere). “Sorry slippery!” Omg, it keeps getting better, or worse, not sure which. They both bend down to pick it up and hold hands. This is very Claire and Jamie hand holding hands, in the episode where she handed him the blanket off her bed in season 1. Ian takes this greasy opportunity to kiss Rachel. Yes, Murray! Kiss the girl over dropped goose grease for someone’s bum. Love at first goose grease!

But Rachel does not share my feelings on the matter and slaps Ian. Hard! What, gurl?! He is greased up and ready to go! Poor Ian wanted to play duck, duck, goose and he really just needed to duck.

Izzy Meikle-Small & John Bell

Rachel, you kissed him back! You did! But she yells that he should know better. Then she says they mustn’t as they both get close again, and Ian says, “No, of course we mustn’t.” Why exactly? War, you’re both hot, granted one of you is in a bonnet, shout out to all the ladies rocking bonnets. Hey, Lizzie. Ian says, “It’s not safe.” Then tells her you’ll die if you love me. Rachel feigns shock and basically says I didn’t say I love you. But you do and we know it. This time she moves toward him, and he tells her it’s better if you don’t touch me, because I’ll take you here and now and then it’s too late for us both.” Ian, why the drama baby?! Arch Bug is old, he probably tripped and fell in the woods. Rachel looks upset and so is Ian. I’m going to give them some advice, when in a war, and you have opportunity to date someone, marry or even have sex, do it. Literally. Just do it.

Claire & Benedict

A man comes to Claire asking to do a trade for medicine for malaria. He trades her laudanum. He seems nice and Claire’s loves his little apothecary box. They seem like they could be best apothecary friends. They both impress each other. Ooh, new FOCker. Friend of Claire.

Claire’s elated since she ran out of laudanum when she gave her last cup to Jamie, so this is good, but is it also an omen?! Jamie comes up, and he and the gentleman make eye contact, and it seems loaded. Uh oh, maybe not a FOC? Claire clocks this look between them. The man tells Jamie that he and Claire were just discussing, “Does a wise man know his limits or a bold one deny them?” Who is this guy? Jamie answers, “A man’s reach must exceed his grasp,” and then they all laugh. Seriously, who are you sir?

The man says, “That’s splendid do you recall where you heard it.” And Jamie does not have a poker face and looks at Claire. It’s clearly something from the future she told him! He says it’s some poet and Claire covers and says, “Yes, can’t recall his name.” Also, I love how Jamie hangs on literally every single word Claire says to him, and commits it to memory.

Claire grabs the bark for malaria, thanks him for the trade, and says, “Oh I didn’t get your name,” and this man, this gentleman, who I thought was worthy of being a certifiable FOC, kisses Claire’s hand and says, “I’m Major General Benedict Arnold!” Omgeee, future traitor. Claire’s eyes pop out of her little noggin.

Claire’s a trader and Benedict is a traitor. Get it? Because she traded meds with Bens. Let’s move on. Sidenote: Fairly sure that Balfe and Heughan still think his name is Arnold Palmer. As in the half lemonade-half iced tea drink. And they’ll never learn his correct name. So, Benedict Arnold Palmer it is. That sounds like a pretty epic evil drink so release it Outlander to help people get through the Droughtlander.

Denzell & Rachel

Denzell asks Rachel about Ian. Rachel tells him that Ian told her she’s in love with him. And Denzell says, “Well, are you?” She says, “How could I be in love with such a man?” Denzell answers perfectly, “If thee were not, I do not think thee would be asking me to pray.” Brother knows best. Denzell tells Rachel it would not be accepted in their community if she were to marry a man like Ian. He isn’t saying he wouldn’t approve though.

Benedict Arnold

Claire explains to Jamie what Benedict Arnold will do to betray the Americans and work with British. “200 years from now if someone betrays you, you call them a Benedict Arnold,” Claire tells Jamie. She goes on to say if he does this, they win, but she doesn’t know when. They both look like their “Can we speed up history” wheels are turning and honestly guys, your track record with history and changing it, is embarrassingly bad! Should we call Benedict Arnold, Benny from the Evil Block? Yes, we should.

Daniel Morgan is Not a Stripper

Daniel Morgan reads a letter from General Gates saying they had captured a lot of a British, Jamie looks worried. Claire holds his hand as everyone cheers. Then Daniel explains why he hates the British army by taking his shirt off. Strange. Stripper? Nope. Turns out he and Jamie have a specific trauma in common. He reveals his scarred back. Claire and Jamie look at each other. Jamie is all too familiar with this practice and it’s a throwback to the episode, “Rent,” when Dougal made him show his back to collect rent from tenants. And also again, when Jamie showed his cousin Jared his scarred back in season 2.

Daniel says fighting back gave him 499 lashes. Claire asks Jamie, “Does he know?” referencing Jamie’s own flogging. “He can sense me a kindred spirit,” Jamie tells her, “but no.” Really happy this scene didn’t end in Daniel Morgan ripping Jamie’s shirt off. I don’t trust Daniel Morgan not sure why but I don’t.

Sam Heughan, Caitríona Balfe, Joey Phillips

A Fraser Goes Down – Second Battle of Saratoga – October 7, 1777

Another battle! Come on, can’t Claire and Jamie and the gang catch a break?! The British charge with their little red coats and guns, but Jamie and Daniel are shooting at them. How much you want to bet Jamie will see William and will not shoot. Or what if Daniel Morgan tries to shoot William?! Actually, my stress level is not great right now, thank you for asking.

Oh wait, Benedict Arnold Palmer calls out, “Simon Fraser!” Jamie sees his cousin! He says, “Cousin!” But quietly since he’s technically not wanting to advertise that. Daniel Morgan announces, “Simon Fraser must die,” but also notes that he respects him. Men and war are so funny. “You’re a cool guy, but I’m going to have to kill you.” Arnold sees Jamie isn’t shooting, “Shoot him, why don’t you?!” You are no FOC sir. You’re just a FOCker. Imagine if Claire and all her besties had a fun happy hour called “Meet the FOCkers.” I’d be there. And she’d be serving Laudanum-tinis. And if Benedict wasn’t a traitor, I bet she’d make him eggs and today, we’d know it came from that time she made her best friend, eggs Benedict. But no, we can’t have good things.

Jamie gets ready to fire, but the British open fire on them. And then the craziest thing happens. Jamie raises his gun to shoot his cousin, and instead intentionally misses and shoots William’s hat off his head! Omg! What, secret Dad! What did you do?! The shot of Jamie’s smoking gun and Claire’s sword scene are no question the best shots of the episode. Twitter fan @displaceintime put it best, “Couples that slay together, stay together.”

Jamie and Claire really are the most powerful couple in history #Outlander pic.twitter.com/RU4eY1NuVk — Elle 🍀 Outlander S7 (@displaceintime) August 9, 2023

As Jamie looks at William, another soldier shoots Simon. William runs to him. The British retreat. This is highly stressful. Do not like war, thanks. Also, why didn’t we get Claire saying bye to Jamie before this, like he can die each time! Their goodbye for Prestonpans remains one of the most memorable. Twitter fan @angusangels posted a flashback clip.

Red Jamie

Jamie and the others go on the attack and pursue the British back to their camp. Okay, Jamie in war mode is very attractive and I don’t like war. But fake war on TV is kind of okay. Though, I guess it’s not totally fake, since it did happen. Anyway, I support JAMMF looking good in his war duds screaming war stuff, with slow mo smoking gun shots. I find the silver lining in things. The British start throwing grenades and JAMMF keeps running at the grenades! I don’t like this. I know, I said the exact opposite above. It’s called changing your opinion. Thank you. I reserve the right to change it again.

Oh my god, Jamie climbs the wall! What! Claire would not approve, Jamie! He jumps over the wall and kills a few British soldiers. Is he going to run smack into William?! Jamie pistol whips a soldier and knocks him out and frankly, I didn’t hate it. He did a little gun spinny thing too. I would be really good in a war, as you probably can tell. Jamie looks around in slow motion, he’s searching for William, and honestly it will make you cry. He thinks he sees him, and it leaves him open, a soldier is about to shoot Jamie when the hero we all love kills that soldier! Ian Murray. Rachel Hunter, claim your man. Ian is very good at war. And protecting his Uncle and Aunt. It’s fact. Hell hath no fury like Ian when he sees someone threatening his Uncle or Aunt. Ian kills a few more soldiers with his double axes. Guess you could say, he’s axie-dextrous.

John Bell

The British flag is taken down! The Americans win. Jamie looks and sees Simon Fraser’s horse with the empty boot hanging down. Behind it, Benedict Arnold lies alive but his leg is badly hurt. Is this where he turns on them?

This battle sequence with Heughan leading is one of the most impressive in the history of the show. It might even be better than Culloden, because you get to follow Jamie through the action. Filmed perfectly, and keeps you on the edge of your seat. And John Bell continues to dominate in war scenes. In fact, it’s hard to remember Ian as the slim little fella in season 3 who at first thought his Auntie Claire was a hooker.

Claire and Benny Arnold

Claire tends to Benedict, and he tells her it’s the same leg that he was hit in before. He says he wishes he’d been hit in his heart so he could be a martyr and be remembered. Don’t you worry, Benny you’ll be remembered alright. Claire says the exact same thing, “You will be remembered.”

Benedict reveals to Claire he hates General Gates and how he leaves him out of all the glory. Claire looks like she’s trying to stay quiet, but we all know how that usually goes. Sing gurl, you know you want to. He asks her, “Am I wrong to hate him?” And Claire says, “No you’re not wrong,” but she’s conflicted saying this.

Jamie & Claire

Jamie tells Claire she told Benedict the truth. She hopes it wasn’t a mistake. Jamie tells her he saw his son. “I nearly shot him. He was unharmed when last I lay eyes upon him.” Jamie tells Claire he plans on sleeping ‘til they the terms of the end fighting are agreed upon. I like this plan, finally one I can get on board with.

But of course, someone asks to enter their tent. A British soldier enters and Jamie rises and stands in front of Claire. The soldier says, “It’s a truce, and we ask that you come to the British camp. General Fraser has learned of your presence and wishes to see you… before it is too late.” He’s alive?!? Jamie says, “My wife and I will come.” Phew, glad he knows that it’s best to go together. When these two are separated, chaos (ahem, Diana Gabaldon) abounds. Oh! They’re going to see William!

Sam Heughan & Caitríona Balfe

Simon Fraser, RIP

Simon Fraser is not looking so good! Claire tells Jamie he doesn’t have long. I could have told you that. Most of Simon’s blood is outside his body. Jamie holds his hand and asks him how he is. Comedy seems to run in the family, because Simon says he has “bad indigestion.” But then says he’s happy to see him, “Jamie, son of Brian.” Great, I’m crying again. Jamie recalls they last saw each other they were little lads. Simon says he’s happy to die with his kin.

Claire steps out of the tent and looks up at the British flag as William calls out to her. William tells her he said goodbye to Simon. Claire says, “I’m sorry for your loss.” William tears up and thanks her. Ugh, why can’t Jamie and Claire just raise their kids like a normal half time-traveling couple in the 1700s-1960s?! Charles Vandervaart is excellent. “Do you mean the battle?” he asks her. “War is a terrible business William, no matter who wins. That’s the part no one tells you about.” Claire and William’s mother-son vibe is top tier.

The Hat

A soldier comes out to say Simon Fraser is gone. Claire goes to Jamie and tells him William’s there. Jamie overhears that soldier asking William where his hat is. He says, “Sorry a rebel whore shot it off my head.” Jamie walks over and gives William his hat, and says, “I believe I’m that whore?” No, actually he says, “I believe I owe you a hat.” How many times can Jamie make us cry in this episode?! Three so far. Jamie gives William his hat, and William takes it. Awww, Dad hat.

Jamie walks away and even walks past Claire. She follows him. Oh, he’s really upset! The soldier says, “Apparently that’s the rebel whore who deprived you of your hat, very decent of him.” Indeed, random soldier man! Also, William don’t call your dad a ho. (Even though he is, for Claire, and Claire only).

Claire catches up to Jamie, and says, “Why did you do that?” Jamie responds simply, “Because Claire, for the second time in his life I’ve come within an inch of shooting my son. The first was the night of his birth. I thought all at once, what if I don’t miss a third time. I thought I must at least try to speak to him once. In case it was my only chance.” Jamie! Four times. I have now cried 4 times. Excellent. Heughan delivers each of these moments flawlessly, understated and gutting. But simple and beautifully done. Not over done or under acted but just perfect. And Balfe’s support in each of these moments again shows why these two are so good together on screen. When one is leading the other is supporting, quietly powerfully and in a way that has anchored this show for 7 seasons. That kind of staying power is hard to find, much less almost 10 years into a show.

William is given a promotion to Captain, he puts on Jamie’s hat and smiles. The random soldier man who I now love, tells William about his promotion. They walk towards Simon’s tent and William is about to close it but soldier man says, “James Fraser said to leave it open so the soul has an exit,” and then he compliments Jamie again! “Impressive gentleman,” he says, as William takes off his hat looks at it and says, “Indeed.” That’s your dad! (Please clap that I did not write who’s your daddy! Because I wanted to, but I fought against the impulse since it was such a poignant moment. And didn’t want to ruin it with a dad joke. *Stares directly at camera.

Terms of Surrender

Jamie and Claire talk about the surrender terms that say the British soldiers won’t fight in the war again, which as Claire points out means Willie can’t fight no mo. New hat, no war, sounds good to me Willz. Where there’s a Willz, there’s a way. And just when you think Jamie and Claire might get some alone time, General Gates saunters in to ask Jamie a favor. This better be good dude.

Apparently, the term of surrender, is that Jamie takes Simon Fraser back to Scotland. And then the men will leave the war. General gates says Jamie and Claire will be transported to Scotland on one of his majesty’s ships! Excellent, free boat ride to Scotland. Win, win for everyone except Simon Fraser.

Jamie tells Claire, “We’re leaving the war. We’re getting our wish Sassenach, we’re going to Scotland.” Claire and Jamie hug and honestly have never looked happier than in this moment.

Starz

Ian and Rachel

Ian tells Rachel he must go to Scotland to honor a promise. He asks Rachel to watch over his dog, and she says yes since it means Ian will return to her. Aww, you crazy Quaker kids. Quazy? I should have stopped.

Craigh Na Dun dun da dummmm: Roger & Buck Get Stoned

Brianna, Roger, Buck and Mandy go to the stones. They all hear the buzzing. Mandy closes her ears. She’s adorable. Roger tells Brianna he’ll find Jemmy and bring him home. He and Mandy say goodbye, “Bye, Daddy.” And he and Buck go arm and arm into the stone. And disappear. Looks like they’re sort of going to prom together. Arm and arm except they are going into rock. Same, same. Brianna looks like she will weep but then holds it in to be strong. Sophie Skelton’s work this season has been powerful and the some of the best she’s done in the show.

Rachel Meets a Bug

Rachel and Rollo are rolling along and they run right into Arch Bug who pets Rollo! Oh no, run Rachel! Run, Rollo! Crap. Rachel tells him she’s looking after Rollo. Arch says, “His owner must love you very much to entrust you with his dog.” Oh no. Then she and Rollo walk off and Arch looks at her with such evil in his soul. SunnofaBug.

Back to Scotland

Claire and Jamie are in their boat cabin, and Jamie is sea sick. Ian comes in and says he misses Rollo. Gulp. Jamie says he wishes he were on dry land like Rollo. Claire offers to do acupuncture but Jamie says he needs to look strong as an American. And Claire’s all did you look strong puking off the side of the boat? A bell on deck dings. Claire and Jamie look happy. “Is that what I think it is?!” she says. They go up on deck. Btw, the two of them got some new blue duds and it looks good. Boat babies. Don’t hate them because they’re Bluetiful.

Caitríona Balfe & Sam Heughan Starz

Jamie takes Claire’s hand, and as they look at each other, he says “Scotland.” They embrace as their boat approaches Scotland. The shot of the two of them is beautiful. Jamie tears up as he sees his home. And I’m crying again. Damn you, JAMMF. This shot is very similar to the ending shot of season 1 where they sail away from Scotland to France, after Claire has just told Jamie she’s pregnant.

Jamie and Claire, sailing away together 🥹 pic.twitter.com/CTPq3B0lbj — Elle 🍀 Outlander S7 (@displaceintime) August 11, 2023

With Young Ian beside them, Claire and Jamie are both tearing up seeing Scotland. I wonder if they were acting, knowing it’s the last time they’ll play Jamie and Claire arriving by boat approaching Scotland. Or is it the last time? Twitter fan @TinyTunney captured Jamie and Claire arriving in Scotland and arriving on the beach in America.

Twitter fan @weepheebs got emotional at seeing them on the boat: “Scotland is where they met and fell in love, where they said I love you for the first time, where Claire chose to stay in this time with him, where they reunited after 20 years apart and fell in love all over again.” Please serve tissues with your tweets, @weepheebs. Because, we’re ‘wee’ crying now. Again. Twitter fan alohamarie said: “Laird and Lady Broch Tuarach are back!”

Excellent. A great mid-season finale. There are only 18 episodes of Outlander left. Ever. And waiting is the most painful part. Enjoy this shot of Jamie and Claire happy, it will be fleeting and short-lived. Because pain, you know. But it’s a wonderful 20 seconds of joy.

I have no words. What a phenomenal ending to an incredible first half of a season. This episode was absolute perfection to me and having it end with Jamie and Claire seeing Scotland for the first time in years, knowing they've made it back home together🥹#OutlanderAtMidnight pic.twitter.com/mdzFmPr9yk — Elle 🍀 Outlander S7 (@displaceintime) August 11, 2023

Season 7 has lived up to the promise of being as riveting as season 1. Jamie and Claire are older, wiser, hotter, just as passionate and still in love after all this time, trauma, space, travel, and general Gaboldonning. This episode was one of the standouts of the season, and like episode 7.2, a stand out of the entire series. The second half of season 7 will air sometime in 2024. There will be plenty of drama, with Jemmy’s disappearance, Roger and Buck’s search, Ian’s enemy hounding his dog and girlfriend, and of course the heart of it all, Jamie and Claire returning to their home. Cannot wait for the first shot of them at Lallybroch.

This episode in particular felt most like the magic of season 1. It was emotional, comforting, funny, passionate, riveting and at the center of it was these two people who love each other fiercely, chaotically, and unapologetically. One of the greats in every way. The show, the actors the story. Caitríona Balfe and Sam Heughan could play these characters for 10 more years and it would never get old. Every single moment, movement, and nuance shows these two can’t be matched.

If you want to weep and relive Jamie and Claire’s best season 7 moments, Twitter fan @girlsspowers has you covered.

Season 7 Part 2 Preview: The 15 second preview ends with Claire saying, “Are you in danger?” And ends with Jamie saying, “A storm is coming.” Uh oh. But there is also a shot of Jamie and Claire in their Lallybroch bedroom about to kiss. Scotland sex next season? Is “if this place Lallybrochin’, don’t come ah knockin’,” finally coming to life?! Jenny you best stay away with your water jug gurl! 2024 can’t come soon enough.

