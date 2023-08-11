Katharine McPhee & David Foster’s ‘Horrible Family Tragedy’ Revealed by Source Close to the Couple

On Friday, Katharine McPhee quickly and cryptically canceled the final two shows of her musical tour through Asia with her husband David Foster, citing a “horrible tragedy in our family” that required her to return to the United States. While the singer and music producer have yet to further comment on the emergency, TMZ has reported the alleged tragic event that took place.

Following the American Idol alum’s statement, which partially read, “David and I have had a horrible tragedy in our family and at least one of us need to get back home to our family,” sources have spoken to TMZ about the crisis.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – APRIL 01: (L-R) Katharine McPhee and David Foster attend the 2023 Gateway Celebrity Fight Night at JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa on April 01, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Gateway for Cancer Research.

Per insiders close to McPhee, the outlet claims the couple’s nanny, who was charged with their 2-year-old son Rennie, unexpectedly died. It’s unknown whether or not she was caring for the child while McPhee and Foster were touring, or what the circumstances of her death were. The tragedy has clearly shaken the singer, who allegedly considered their nanny to be family.

TMZ reports McPhee to be on her way back to the US now. It’s unclear whether or not Foster will continue the last two shows without his wife. In her statement, McPhee wrote, “It’s with heavy heart I announce I have to miss our final two shows of our Asia run.” She added, “Please know how sorry I am and how much I wish to return one day and perform for you all.”

Our thoughts are with McPhee, Foster, and other loved ones close to the nanny during this difficult time.