Jenna Bush Hager Says This Book Is the ‘Perfect Beach Read’ for the End of Summer & It’s 30% Off on Amazon

If you want to get one last captivating beach read in before summer ends, Jenna Bush Hager has the perfect recommendation

The Today co-host took to Instagram to gush, “I am OVER THE MOON to share my August RWJ pick on its 25th anniversary… ‘Summer Sisters’ by one of my all-time favorite authors, the queen Judy Blume!”

Bush Hager described the story as a “modern classic follows the lifelong friendship between two girls, Caitlin and Vix, who spend their summers together on Martha’s Vineyard. As they grow older, their lives take different paths while they navigate love, friendship, and personal struggles.”

TODAY — Pictured: Jenna Bush Hager on Monday August 1, 2023. Photo by Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images.

“It’s the perfect beach read … thanks to a love triangle or two! But it’s so much more than that,” she shared. “It’s about female friendship, class, the complexities of growing up, and mothers — who raises us and how they raise us.”

Summer Sisters follows Caitlin and Vix from their childhood in the late 1970s to several decades later when they reunite for Caitlin’s wedding on Martha’s Vineyard — the very place they summered together before their friendship fell apart. When Caitlin begs Vix to not only attend her nuptials but also be her maid of honor, Vix reluctantly agrees — but only because she’s desperate to understand what happened the last summer before the two best friends became estranged.

