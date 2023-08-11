Gisele Bündchen Fuels Joaquin Valente Romance Rumors After This Very Chivalrous Gesture

While fans are focused on Tom Brady’s blossoming romance with Irina Shayk, and Bradley Cooper’s possible broken heart, Gisele Bündchen is out there living her best life. She’s unbothered and reportedly feeling great in her post-divorce life from the NFL star — and Joaquin Valente may be the reason why.

The jiu-jitsu instructor, who seems awfully close to the supermodel as a fitness trainer, pulled the ultimate chivalrous move in the wee hours of the morning. Bündchen, returning from Brazilian vacation, flew back to Miami and arrived at 4:45 a.m. on Friday, according to TMZ. It was Valente who was there waiting for her — no car service, shuttle, or Uber needed. (See the photos HERE.) That’s a big ask for a friend, so that’s why fans are speculating (again) that they are something more than just a boss and her employee.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen were struggling with issues outside of his un-retirement. https://t.co/EVOi7JRTdf — SheKnows (@SheKnows) July 8, 2023

The media outlet noted that “there was no PDA” in the paparazzi moment, but they’ve been attached at the hip for months — from Costa Rica to Miami. The 43-year-old fashion icon has yet to reveal anything about her dating situation, but she’s probably thrilled Brady is in a high-profile relationship so she and Valente can stay off the radar as much as possible.

The only morsel Bündchen has shared with fans was downplaying her association with Valente in an interview with Vanity Fair. She insisted that he was solely the jiu-jitsu instructor for her two children from her marriage to Brady, Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10. “I think, at this point, unfortunately, because I’m divorced, I’m sure that they’re going to try to attach me to anything,” she explained. Well, it looks like it’s something more is heating up because very few people would do an early morning airport run for just a random pal.

