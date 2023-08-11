Skip to main content Skip to header navigation

Melania Trump Was ‘Unapologetic’ About Not Fulfilling Her Expected First Lady Duties During Donald Trump’s Administration

Kristyn Burtt
When a candidate runs for president of the United States, one of the crucial pieces to a puzzle is the person’s spouse. They are expected to step into the first lady role with enthusiasm and a mission to tackle during their time in the White House. During Donald Trump’s administration, those rules were broken when Melania Trump was the first lady because she didn’t want to be forced into the high expectations that come with the position. 

Kate Andersen Brower, author of First Women: The Grace and Power of America’s Modern First Ladies, spoke with SheKnows and offered some of her insight into studying and researching the first ladies of the modern era. “I always felt that she didn’t want to be the first lady and she was unapologetic about it,” Brower shares. “She wasn’t interested in doing what we expected of her.” That often led to divisive moments like her blood-red Christmas tree decor and her #BeBest anti-bullying initiative. People just didn’t understand what she was trying to accomplish since she didn’t unify the country the way first ladies often do.

Brower believes that Melania “lowered the bar” for what a first lady needs to accomplish during her husband’s administration. Even in Donald Trump’s third run for president, she adds, “We don’t expect to see or hear from her. If we do, it’s surprising.” It’s why Casey DeSantis is doing her best to show up for her husband, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in his quest for the Oval Office. “Casey DeSantis is filling that more stereotypical wife, mother, advisor [role],” Brower says. “She reminds me a bit of Nancy Reagan. She’s his biggest protector.”

With Donald Trump now facing three major trials (possibly four if he’s indicted in the Georgia state election case) in 2024, Melania has already set the precedent of being absent from these public events. She likely won’t be by his side in the courtroom as she continues to carve her own path of what is expected of her as a former first lady and a spouse.

