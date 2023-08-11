Ryan Reynolds Was Properly Star-Struck When He Received a Phone Call from King Charles

It’s hard to believe that Ryan Reynolds, one of Hollywoods biggest talents, could be star-struck by anyone, but King Charles certainly left the entertainment multi-hyphenate reeling after a surprise phone call.

The monarch gave Reynolds and his business partner Rob McElhenney a ring after they took ownership of the Wrexham football (read: soccer) club and documented the team’s redemption arc with the television series Welcome to Wrexham. In the newly released trailer for the second season, Reynolds is properly dazed while sharing their unexpected interaction with the British monarch.

“So, the King of England called,” Reynolds relayed, adding that Charles wished to pay them and Wrexham a visit. “I would say that we’re impossibly excited to welcome him to the Racecourse Ground, this historic church that resides in the heart of Wrexham and is the heart of Wrexham,” the Deadpool star effused.

WREXHAM, WALES – AUGUST 5: Ryan Reynolds the co-owner of Wrexham greets the fans prior to Wrexham’s first game back in the football league prior to the Sky Bet League Two match between Wrexham and Milton Keynes Dons at Racecourse Ground on August 5, 2023 in Wrexham, Wales. Photo by Matthew Ashton – AMA/Getty Images.

With pride in his voice, Reynolds continued, “Rob and I both said early on, and this holds true and for the rest of our lives, we will do anything to uplift and elevate this community and this club and having the King pay a visit is certainly one way to do it. That’s for sure. Very excited.”

The trailer also gave a glimpse of the highly anticipated meeting, during which Charles and Queen Consort Camilla greeted the Wrexham team owners and chatted with Reynolds and McElhenney. Though it was a surreal moment for the two, the multi-industry businessman also admitted it came with a lot more pressure to help the team succeed. Reynolds uttered, “Oh my God, the expectation. Dear God.”

You can see the interaction fully unfold when the Emmy-nominated documentary hits Hulu and Disney+ on September 13.

