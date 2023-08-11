Kate Middleton May Be the Reason Prince William Has Not Reconciled With Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Many royal watchers thought by now the family feud would have ended. Instead, it has festered with the two camps not ready to find any sort of compromise. However, there is one person at the palace who has reportedly been thinking about finding a way to broker peace: Prince William.

The Prince of Wales may not have an easy time doing it, though, because it doesn’t sound like Kate Middleton is ready for a reconciliation to happen. “She feels that Harry and especially Meghan have done enough damage to the royal family and will do even more damage if they’re let back in,” a source told Life & Style. It resulted in “a big fight” between the couple because “Kate has drawn a hard line in the sand — she’s not changing her mind about them.”

There is a lot of hurt on both sides with Prince Harry’s claims in his memoir, Spare, and the feeling that Kate especially did not warmly welcome Meghan Markle into the family. However, the Princess of Wales disputes that story and feels that she tried “to form a bond” with her sister-in-law. “William and Kate have gone back and forth trying to figure out where they went wrong, but at a certain point, they had to step back and stop blaming themselves,” the royal insider added.

While Kate seems to have firmly moved on, William understands that resolving the feud will also strengthen his leadership skills as a future king. “He wants to meet Harry in the States before the end of the summer,” the source continued. “They could meet halfway — in New York. William just has to convince Kate it’s the right thing to do. They’re fighting a lot about the situation.” With no clear resolution on the table, the royal family feud is going to linger far longer than it ever should have in the first place.

