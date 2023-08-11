Prince Harry Fancies Another International Move to a Country He Loves — & It Isn’t One in Africa

Prince Harry has lived in the United Kingdom, Canada, and the United States — and he’s even enjoyed several brief but life-changing stints in Botswana in the decades since Princess Diana’s death. In fact, when he and Meghan Markle decided to leave England, Africa was on their short list of potential places to make a new home.

That being so, it wasn’t an African country the Duke of Sussex recently named as a place he’d love to live. In fact, it was a country on a different continent than any of the few he’s resided in — and it’s one he’s currently visiting.

LONDON, ENGLAND – JUNE 07: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, leaves after appearing during the Mirror Group Phone hacking trial at the Rolls Building at High Court on June 7, 2023 in London, England. Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images.

At the moment, Harry is touring Asia, and the first stop on his itinerary this past Wednesday was Tokyo, Japan. The prince joined a panel of speakers at an event hosted by the International Sports Promotion Society to have a conversation about the ways in which sports, community, and philanthropy intersect.

After cordially greeting attendees, Harry shared his love for Japan. He effused, “Your warmth, your compassion, your generosity, every single element of the Japanese culture is really unique and very, very special.”

The duke shared how much the country and its people and culture instantly resonated with him, recalling, “I noticed it on my first visit four years ago when I came for the Rugby World Cup. And I would happily live here if you’d have me.”

Considering the rumors swirling about a potential move from Montecito, California, and the ease with which they could uproot their young children, it wouldn't be totally out of the question for Harry and Meghan to embark on another international move. Time will tell where they end up next — and whether they move at all.

