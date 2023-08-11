Reese Witherspoon Has These Specific Dating Ideas in Mind After Jim Toth Divorce

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth were able to resolve their divorce without any drama, unlike other high-profile couples lately. The swift and peaceful end to their 12-year marriage means that the 47-year-old Oscar winner can look forward to the next chapter of her life.

That means that dating might be an option for Witherspoon, who reportedly isn’t rushing into a new relationship. “She wants to get out there and have fun, as opposed to diving into anything serious right off the bat,” an insider told Us Weekly. She wants to find her twin flame at some point, but he definitely has to have a few specific qualifications.

Jake Gyllenhaal and Reese Witherspoon at Coachella on April 18, 2009 in Indio, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images.

The Morning Show star would love to date someone “who’s been an actor and who’s been judged in the public arena.” So, she wants someone creative and, in the spotlight, — a man who understands the ins and outs of paparazzi and the tabloids. The source noted that Jake Gyllenhaal might be “the type of relationship” that would suit her needs. Witherspoon already dated the actor from 2007 to 2009, and he’s now in a committed relationship with Jeanne Cadieu, but perhaps she will find someone similar.

Those specific dating stipulations might set the Hollywood matchmakers into overdrive because there’s definitely a perfect fit for Witherspoon out there. But for now, she’s going to take her time before wading back into the dating pool to put herself into focus. She told Harper’s Bazaar that it was a “vulnerable time” for her and the “speculation” about the end of her marriage to Toth was challenging. “All I can do is be my most honest, forthright self and be vulnerable,” she explained. So, don’t expect Witherspoon to be rushing into anything right now, this new beginning is for her.

