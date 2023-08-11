Donald Trump Will Likely Be Booked & Busy in Court as a Criminal Defendant in 2024

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Donald Trump’s personal assistant better be writing his 2024 presidential campaign calendar in pencil because it’s looking like he will be spending more time in court than out stumping for votes. The former president might be kicking off the year with Special Counsel Jack Smith, who really wants to move ahead quickly in the election interference trial stemming from his involvement in the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021.

If Smith gets his way, the trial will begin on Jan. 2, 2024, and it’s what The New York Times is calling “an aggressive schedule” to proceed swiftly with the case. The legal team argued their reasoning in a filing to Judge Tanya S. Chutkan because they believe it was a strong case with serious charges.

“It is difficult to imagine a public interest stronger than the one in this case, in which the defendant — the former president of the United States — is charged with three criminal conspiracies intended to undermine the federal government, obstruct the certification of the 2020 presidential election and disenfranchise voters,” Prosecutor Molly Gaston wrote in legal documents obtained by the media outlet. “Trial in this case is clearly a matter of public importance, which merits in favor of a prompt resolution.”

Donald Trump’s lawyers are likely to push back on that accelerated timetable, especially since he has his hush-money payment case in New York coming up in March 2024, and his classified documents trial scheduled for May 2024 in Miami. And lest we forget, all signs are pointing toward a fourth indictment in Georgia for trying to intervene in the state’s election results. Those charges are expected to be handed down next week. It’s a booked and busy time for Donald Trump, but not in the way he expected.

