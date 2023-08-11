Kimora Lee Simmons Twins With Daughter Ming Lee in Coordinated Black Cutout Dresses

Kimora Lee Simmons and Ming Lee are taking mother-daughter fashion to a new level with their coordinating little black dress moment.

The 48-year-old Baby Phat founder and her 23-year-old daughter stepped out for an event celebrating Dwyane Wade on Thursday, and they each wore stunning black dresses with sultry cutouts. Simmons shared a carousel of photos on Instagram of the outing, including several shots of herself and Lee posing.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 06: (L-R) Kimora Lee Simmons and Ming Lee Simmons attend the Hall Of Fame Induction Celebration for Dwyane Wade at Chateau Marmont’s Bar Marmont on August 06, 2023 in Hollywood, California. Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for FWRD.

The mom of five wore a one-shoulder dress with an oblong cutout across the bust and an asymmetrically-cut leg slit in the skirt. She accessorized with silver details including strappy stilettos, a diamond tennis necklace, and a crystal-encrusted handbag with a silver chain strap.

Lee matched her mom’s vibe with an ankle-length sheath dress that featured a plunging cutout down the center of the bust in a trippy, abstract shape. She went for an all-black look with her accessories, which included strappy stilettos and a patent leather shoulder bag.

Simmons’ captioned her Instagram post, “LBD for she and me 🖤✨ For @fwrd @dwyanewade.” The fashion designer’s fans loved the mommy-daughter moment, with one person commenting, “If ‘I got it from my mama’ was a picture 🤩.” Another wrote, “Mother and daughter goals 😍😍😍,” while someone else gushed, “The baddest mother daughter duo to ever do it 😍”

In 2019, Lee told People her mom's best style advice is "Don't be too naked," and years later, she still seems to be following Simmons' guidance with a little black dress that's both sexy and tasteful. She learned from the best, after all!

