Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk’s Intimate Last Photos Together May Explain His Reported Reaction to Her Tom Brady Romance

Irina Shayk, Bradley Cooper at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination, Arrivals, New York, USA - 07 May 2018
Irina Shayk, Bradley Cooper Stephen Lovekin/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images

Bradley Cooper is reportedly not taking Irina Shayk and Tom Brady’s new romance well, according to insiders, and it may be because of where he and his ex stood before she moved on with the former NFL star. Cooper, 48, and Shayk, 37, dated from 2015 to 2019 and welcomed a daughter, Lea, in 2017. However, even after parting ways, the pair remained on good terms and were even rumored to be reconciling before the model was seen cozying up to Brady, 46.

A last public photo of Shayk and the A Star is Born actor proves that the two were on good terms as of May 2023 amid reports they were rebuilding their romantic relationship. The former couple were photographed chatting inside the Met Gala after walking the red carpet separately.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 01: (L-R) Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Prior to this, in November Shayk had shared an Instagram post of pictures from a Halloween party, where she went as former model Bettie Page and posed with someone in very covered up bear suit. Paparazzi photos from the same night showed said bear walking hand in hand with Shayk and her daughter so we can probably assume it was Cooper in the bear suit.

After photos of Brady and Shayk unveiled their budding romance, it was reported that Cooper was feeling “conflicted” about his ex moving on. “To say he is not bothered by this would be a lie,” a DailyMail insider alleged. “He has been on and off and on with Irina and he has so much love for her.” They continued: “She is the mother to his girl and they are his two favorite women in the world. He feels that, for the first time, she met someone in Tom that would take her heart away from him forever.” 

