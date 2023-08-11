King Charles Gave Kate Middleton a New Royal Title Previously Held by an Ousted Family Member

Nine members of the royal family have new titles as of Friday, including Kate Middleton, who was given a certain controversial family member’s previous title.

Buckingham Palace and King Charles announced the appointment of new military roles for himself, Queen Consort Camilla, Prince William, Princess Catherine, Prince Edward, Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Anne, Prince Richard, and Birgitte, the Duchess of Gloucester. A statement released by the palace explained, “Following His Majesty’s Accession, The King is pleased to announce further military appointments for working Members of the Royal Family. The new appointments will continue to reflect the close relationship between the Armed Forces and the Royal Family in His Majesty’s reign.”

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND – JULY 05: (L-R) Queen Camilla, King Charles III , Prince William, and Catherine, Princess of Wales at the Palace of Holyroodhouse after a National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication to the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at St Giles’ Cathedral on July 5, 2023 in Edinburgh, Scotland. Photo by Yui Mok – Pool/Getty Images.

Among the many title updates distributed to royal family members, Kate’s new roles include Commodore-in-Chief of the Fleet Air Arm, Colonel-in-Chief of the 1st Queen’s Dragoon Guards, and Royal Honorary Air Commodore of Royal Air Force Coningsby. The Commodore-in-Chief of the Fleet Air Arm role was previously held by Prince Andrew — the disgraced prince was stripped of the title in 2022.

Additionally, Charles may have appointed Kate the Royal Honorary Air Commodore of Royal Air Force Coningsby due to the special connection she has to the title. Her paternal grandfather, Captain Peter Middleton, served in the Royal Air Force (RAF). Coincidentally enough, he even flew with Prince Philip, according to Hello! The outlet reported Captain Middleton to have served as co-pilot with the late royal in 1962 during a two-month flying tour of South America.

Kate’s new involvement with the RAF also strategically weaves her royal relationship with William even tighter — from 2010 to 2013, the future king served as an RAF Search and Rescue pilot. William also holds a few RAF titles, including Honorary Air Commandant of RAF Coningsby and Royal Honorary Air Commodore, RAF Valley, the latter of which being the base he was stationed while serving.

Charles' main priority since his May coronation has seemed to be ushering in a new era for the monarchy and presenting a united front with the family members closest to the throne — and this is just the latest tactical move in furthering that plan.

