Bethenny Frankel May Have Inspired Reality Stars to Join the Labor Fight & SAG-AFTRA Is Listening

In the Bravo TV universe, Bethenny Frankel can be a polarizing personality, but it looks like she’s on the right side of history with this latest fight. She wants to unionize reality stars, who have very little protection when they are on set, and SAG-AFTRA is listening.

The former Real Housewives of New York star first raised a ruckus on social media when the actors and writers went on strike against the studios. “Why isn’t reality TV on strike?” Frankel asked in a TikTok video. “I got paid $7,250 for my first season of reality TV, and people are still watching those episodes.” She makes a great point, especially when the world was captivated by the “Scandoval” affair on Vanderpump Rules this spring, and fans went back and watched the prior nine seasons. Bravo TV benefitted from the additional revenue, but the cast did not see a dime in residuals because it’s not a part of their contract.

With most scripted television on hiatus until the strikes are over, Frankel pointed out that it’s reality stars who are “the ones that the entertainment industry is going to rely on, right now, to carry the water and do the heavy lifting when real stars, real A-list Hollywood is on strike.” She decided that the time was right to make a move and join forces with legal heavyweights, Bryan Freedman and Mark Geragos, who already have reached out to the very receptive SAG-AFTRA union.

“We stand ready to assist Bethenny Frankel, Bryan Freedman, and Mark Geragos along with reality performers and our members in the fight and are tired of studios and production companies trying to circumvent the Union in order to exploit the talent that they rely upon to make their product,” the union said in a statement to Deadline. SAG-AFTRA noted that many shows could fall under their “Network Code Agreement,” which is currently not a struck contract, and performers are allowed to work under those regulations. If Frankel and her legal team are successful, this could be a game-changer for reality stars who could finally be eligible for workplace protections, health insurance, and a pension. The hot labor summer just got a bit hotter!

Before you go, click here to see all the celebrities who supported the SAG-AFTRA & WGA strikes.