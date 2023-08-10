Skip to main content Skip to header navigation

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Ariana Grande’s Friends Are Reportedly Keeping Their Distance After Getting Girl-Coded by Ethan Slater’s Wife

Kristyn Burtt
Billboard 13th Annual Women In Music 2018 Event at Pier 36 in New York, New York, USA, on 06 December 2018. 06 Dec 2018 Pictured: Ariana Grande. Plus Icon
Ariana Grande KCS Presse/MEGA.
Actor, filmmaker and Eastern Congo Initiative founder, Ben Affleck and wife actress Jennifer Garner attend the 2nd Annual Save the Children Illumination Gala at The Plaza Hotel on Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2014, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Ariana Grande's Friends Might Be Keeping Their Distance Amid Affair
16 Celebrities Accused of Having an Affair With Their Nannies 16 Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Ariana Grande might be suffering from some of the consequences of her alleged affair with Ethan Slater. His estranged wife Lilly Jay’s words — “Not a girl’s girl” — seem to be resonating with the “Bang Bang” singer’s group of friends. 

A Grande insider had a fair warning for her, telling Life & Style, “Ariana didn’t just break girl code. She shattered it into a million pieces and that’s going to be tough to bounce back from.” Her pals aren’t necessarily believing Grande and Slater’s story that their romance didn’t begin until after they had split from their spouses. They added, “There’s a very real sense of ‘lock up your husband’ when it comes to being around her now.” Ouch!

Slater filed for divorce from Jay, but neither he nor Grande has publicly commented on the allegations that are swirling around the internet. Instead, Grande is focusing on her music by teasing a possible re-recording of her debut album, Yours Truly, while the musical theater star is headed back to Broadway in the revival of Monty Python’s Spamalot as The Historian/Prince Herbert — and the comments on the show’s Instagram post were telling. 

“Never went to the comment section faster,” one fan wrote under the Slater casting announcement. Another added, “Way to take advantage of the moment whoever casted this.” And one Instagram user tried to knock some sense into the crowd, “Fam — contracts were probably signed before the Ari shit — y’all need to chilllllllllllllll.” Well, the court of public opinion has definitely spoken, and they are not on Slater nor Grande’s side.

Before you go, click here to see all the celebrity couples who met on set.

Kelly Preston, John Travolta

optional screen reader

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Entertainment

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad