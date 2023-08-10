Ariana Grande’s Friends Are Reportedly Keeping Their Distance After Getting Girl-Coded by Ethan Slater’s Wife

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Ariana Grande might be suffering from some of the consequences of her alleged affair with Ethan Slater. His estranged wife Lilly Jay’s words — “Not a girl’s girl” — seem to be resonating with the “Bang Bang” singer’s group of friends.

A Grande insider had a fair warning for her, telling Life & Style, “Ariana didn’t just break girl code. She shattered it into a million pieces and that’s going to be tough to bounce back from.” Her pals aren’t necessarily believing Grande and Slater’s story that their romance didn’t begin until after they had split from their spouses. They added, “There’s a very real sense of ‘lock up your husband’ when it comes to being around her now.” Ouch!

Ariana Grande's latest Instagram post shows she's ignoring the headlines. https://t.co/xRE3Qo791u — SheKnows (@SheKnows) August 9, 2023

Slater filed for divorce from Jay, but neither he nor Grande has publicly commented on the allegations that are swirling around the internet. Instead, Grande is focusing on her music by teasing a possible re-recording of her debut album, Yours Truly, while the musical theater star is headed back to Broadway in the revival of Monty Python’s Spamalot as The Historian/Prince Herbert — and the comments on the show’s Instagram post were telling.

“Never went to the comment section faster,” one fan wrote under the Slater casting announcement. Another added, “Way to take advantage of the moment whoever casted this.” And one Instagram user tried to knock some sense into the crowd, “Fam — contracts were probably signed before the Ari shit — y’all need to chilllllllllllllll.” Well, the court of public opinion has definitely spoken, and they are not on Slater nor Grande’s side.

