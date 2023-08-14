Exclusive Clip: Jessica Alba & Lizzy Mathis Transform Parents’ Homes From ‘Chaotic to Functional’ in Their New Show Honest Renovations

As moms of three, Jessica Alba and her BFF Lizzy Mathis know a thing or two about the struggles of parenting. And, as experienced parents themselves, they also know how hard it is to balance being a person, a partner, a home-owner and a mom all in one. So, in their upcoming show Honest Renovations, the best friends are teaming up to give lucky parents major home renovations that will have viewers raving about the final result.

“[Alba and Mathis are] surprising parents with renovations to take their homes from cluttered and chaotic to functional and fabulous—but this isn’t your average home reno show,” the description of the new Roku show reads. “This duo gets honest about the pain points of parenting and the pressure points of a family home, with heartwarming moments and plenty of laughter along the way.”

Jessica Alba & Lizzy Mathis (Courtesy of Roku)

In an exclusive clip obtained by SheKnows, Alba and Mathis get to know one of their lucky renovation recipients, Koey. In the third episode of the series, viewers are introduced to Koey, a mom to 27-year-old Ashleigh, five-year-old daughter Kaleigh and a “glam-ma” to her grandson Karter, 3.

As for her home, Koey is lacking some spark. Although there’s enough space for her family to live and enjoy, it’s lacking her own personality in the home. The Koey-ness, if you will.

So, after Alba and Mathis get a full tour of the space, they ask her: “Is there one thing in this house that you love? That represents you?” Koey, for her part, has an answer right off the bat and goes inside the house to grab it. And, a few seconds later, she steps out with a massive vase with tall orange and yellow sunflowers.

“I did not expect that,” Alba and Mathis say, almost in unison. Related story Jessica Alba’s ‘Go-to Cleanser On-The-Go’ Is This Exfoliating $18 One Shoppers Say Leaves You With a ‘Soft & Fresh Face'

“These are my favorite flowers and it’s yellow, obviously,” Koey says (she admitted yellow was her favorite color earlier in the episode). “The orange is bright because I love bright colors.”

Talking directly to the camera, Koey explained why her sister’s birthday gift has such a special place in her heart. “Seeing the big sunflowers gifted to me on my birthday meant someone else was thinking about me,” she says, holding back tears. “The way I felt when I saw that vase is the way I want to feel walking into my house.”

Talking to Alba and Mathis, Koey explained her love for it even further. “I know it’s crazy but when I saw this I thought it was the most amazing thing, that someone else was thinking about me and I get to keep it forever,” she adds.

In the confessional, Alba and Mathis both resonated with Koey’s feelings. “As a mom, we’re always doing everything for everyone else, I mean it’s just sort of what we do, right?” the Honest founder says. “It’s really hard to take the time for self-care.”

“When we are designing this space for her, I just want her to feel that love and self-care from two moms to another mom,” Alba continues. “We can relate,” Mathis completes.

Watch Koey’s major home transformation and many more on Honest Renovations, premiering on the Roku channel on August 18.

Before you go, click here to see more celeb moms who put their careers on hold to stay home with their kids.

