This Sweet Video of Prince Harry Is Drawing Comparisons to Princess Diana

Although the British royal family is often subject to hate and brutal critics, their public appearances and maybe even royal looks can sometimes remind us of their beauty in the first place. In Prince Harry‘s latest outing, for example, a special moment between him and a group of students has us swooning.

In a video posted to X (formerly known as Twitter), Stellenbosch University, a University from Stellenbosch, South Africa, shared a sweet moment between the Duke of Sussex and the members of their choir. Per Daily Mail, the students opened the ISPS Sports Values Summit-Special Edition in Tokyo.

In the video, Harry can be heard telling the students to “keep spreading the love” while they all surrounded him in a circle. Their conductor André van der Merwe then talked to Harry, saying, “Thank you that you spent so much time with us — for such an icon, so modest, oh my word.”

Harry, for his part, seemingly responded to van der Merwe with “Well you are fabulous.” After the two shared a sweet hug, Harry then looked at the students and asked, “Can we have one group hug?” The team then came in for an adorable group hug.

“One, two, three, South Africa!” Harry then said, to which the group then repeated in unison.

That moment Prince Harry meets the Stellenbosch University Choir and confesses to be a big fan🙌✨🎉

And although the moment is sweet in itself, fans of the royal have been quick to draw comparisons between Harry and his late mother Princess Diana. After all, not only was the "People's Princess" beloved by adults, but she shared incredible moments bonding with children over the years.

“His mother’s spirit and light lives in him,” commented one user. “It’s beautiful to watch.” Another fan agreed, writing, “He is definitely his mother’s son! Cheeky and charismatic. Our #GoodKingHarry.” Another commenter said the video made them smile “from ear to ear.” “You either have it, or you don’t. He definitely has it,” they wrote, hinting at Harry’s natural gift as a royal.

Knowing how close Harry and Diana once were, it’s heartwarming to know her legacy still remains. A true People’s Prince!

