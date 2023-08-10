Skip to main content Skip to header navigation

Clarence Thomas Has Reportedly Been Secretly Living the Billionaire Life While Serving on the Supreme Court

Kristyn Burtt
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has a lot of explaining to do now that a second bombshell report from ProPublica has surfaced about him taking undisclosed vacations, gifts, and private flights from billionaires aligned with the Republican Party. The ethical minefield isn’t just a one-off situation, the publication reports that he’s been doing it for three decades while serving on the highest court in the U.S.

This lifestyle of luxury, which includes “at least 38 destination vacations,” has allowed him to live like the one percent while ruling on cases that some of these billionaires have been involved with. The shocking revelations should have every citizen — Democrat or Republican — shouting for an investigation because no one should be receiving gifts while wielding influence over the law of the land. And let’s just say, Thomas and his wife, Ginni, have been living it up for quite some time.

ProPublica revealed that the Thomases enjoyed “a yacht around the Bahamas; 26 private jet flights, plus an additional eight by helicopter; a dozen VIP passes to professional and college sporting events, typically perched in the skybox; two stays at luxury resorts in Florida and Jamaica; and one standing invitation to an uber-exclusive golf club overlooking the Atlantic coast.” Try and catch your breath after reading about those exquisite holidays that are well out of Thomas’ reach with his Supreme Court salary.

“In my career, I don’t remember ever seeing this degree of largesse given to anybody,” said Jeremy Fogel, a retired federal judge told the media outlet. “I think it’s unprecedented.” Thomas apparently has “violated the law” by not disclosing these high-ticket items that likely total in the millions. It’s an unacceptable ethics breach, and one that deserves a thorough investigation because he might not be the only person on the bench who is partaking in such shady practices.

