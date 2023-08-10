Salma Hayek Shared a Sweet Snapshot of Her Very A-List BFFs That She Called Her ‘Circle of Love’

Salma Hayek is one of the best celebrities to follow on Instagram because she seems to have an endless photo archive of her A-list pals. Sometimes the snapshots are throwbacks from the past — we love a good ’90s fashion recall — while other times, it’s from the present. Well, she just delivered the sweetest image with her BFFs, and they need no introduction: Zoe Saldana and Penelope Cruz.

The three women formed “a circle of love” with Hayek at the top of the photo, resting her head on Saldana’s head. Cruz cuddled into Saldana’s shoulder as the three women embraced each other — and it looked like there were a few friendship bracelets involved (everyone is a Swiftie this summer). Hayek wrote in the caption, “A circle of love, support, empowerment and long lasting friendship.” Saldana chimed in to agree, “I love us.”

The women’s strong bond formed over the last three decades and is truly unbreakable as they conquer Hollywood together. Cruz shared a sentimental story about Hayek taking her under her wing when she first arrived in Los Angeles. Cruz recalled what Hayek told her to Ellen DeGeneres, “You’re not going to a hotel, you’re coming to my house because this is hard at the beginning, and you’re going to feel very lonely.” Cruz added, “So — she took me to her house. That’s why now we’re like sisters.”

Saldana and Hayek have been spotted going on a double date with their spouses, too. In 2016, they headed out for sushi with Hayek’s husband, François-Henri Pinault, and Saldana’s husband, Marco Perego. They looked comfortable around each other, so this wasn’t just a random outing — they are all close friends. It’s lovely to see such warm friendships enduring all of these years later because Hayek, Saldana, and Cruz have each other’s backs.

