Newsmax Interviewed Donald Trump & Then Slammed Him With the Ultimate Diss

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Fox News hasn’t been very excited about Donald Trump running for president for the third time, but Newsmax invited him on to discuss his campaign. The former president probably thought he was in friendly territory with anchor Eric Bolling, but the interview didn’t go exactly as he planned.

Donald Trump ranted and raved about the direction on the country under President Joe Biden’s watch while relishing in his strong Republican Party lead for the nomination. He explained why he probably won’t be at the first GOP debate in Milwaukee on Aug. 23, especially since the Republican Party is asking all contenders to sign a loyalty pledge to support the eventual nominee. “I wouldn’t sign the pledge,” he explained while calling Ron DeSantis a “failed candidate” in the process. “I can name three or four people that I wouldn’t support for president.”

Elon Musk went to bat for Donald Trump and must face the legal consequences. https://t.co/zbGCy25E1l — SheKnows (@SheKnows) August 9, 2023

He even doubled down on wife Melania Trump’s enthusiasm for his campaign, claiming she is “100 percent” in for another stab at the White House. “She really is, she said the other day it is just so sad what is happening to our country,” he continued while barely letting Bolling get a word in. “She said it so poignantly, and sad – but she expressed it. She feels very strongly about it. Not because she wants to do it. She had a very nice life before, I tell you. But she feels our country is being destroyed.” That doesn’t really sound like Melania is all-in, it sounds like she would rather live her life out a Mar-a-Lago or Trump Tower — or anywhere else.

‘Blowback: A Warning to Save Democracy from the Next Trump’ $19.37 $30.00 35% Off on Amazon.com Buy now

Bolling kept himself together throughout the interview and was graciously thanked by Donald Trump. However, the anchor’s sign-off said it all, “Just a note for our viewers: Newsmax has accepted the election results as legal, and final.” Newsmax, like Fox News, is being sued by Dominion Voting Systems and Smartmatic over their claims that the 2020 presidential election was rigged. The network made sure to give Donald Trump the ultimate diss and discredit his election fraud narrative just moments after a friendly chat. They want to stay far away from any further legal troubles associated with the former president.

Before you go, click here to see the biggest presidential scandals in US History.