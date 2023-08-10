Gisele Bündchen Joins Naomi Campbell, Adriana Lima & More ‘Iconic’ Models in Latest ‘Legendary’ Victoria’s Secret Campaign

As a brand, Victoria’s Secret has been through some incredible highs and equally massive lows. From being one of the most known brands in the world as they hosted the annual Victoria’s Secret fashion show, to the backlash they received for not being inclusive and diverse, the brand has been through a lot.

In 2023, however, VS is looking to make a comeback. And, by looking at their latest campaign, it seems like they’re pulling out all the stops to make that happen. As announced on Instagram through a series of black and white videos, the lingerie brand’s latest campaign, The Icon Collection, reunited former VS “Angels” and brought in some new faces alongside them.

Starring in the videos are former angels Gisele Bündchen, Naomi Campbell, Adriana Lima, and Candice Swanepoel. The veteran models are then joined by some newcomers to the brand including Emily Ratajkowski, Adut Akech, Hailey Bieber, Paloma Elsesser, and Sui He.

“We’re iconic, baby,” the brand wrote in one of their captions. “Introducing our revolutionary NEW Collection—featuring custom-lift technology that changes with your cup size.”

In addition to the videos, the “legendary” models also took some pictures in the label’s new bra. Bündchen’s photo, for example, which is the first on the collection’s website, has the Brazilian beauty in a black demi-cup bra with metal hardware and matching underwear. As for glam, she looks natural and fresh with her blonde hair styled in effortless beach waves.

"We are so excited to be launching The Icon by Victoria's Secret collection," Janie Schaffer, chief design officer at Victoria's Secret, said in a statement to InStyle. "The collection was made to enhance one's natural shape while staying true to the supportive and seamless look that we love. It's an exciting, elevated collection to add to your wardrobe, while reinforcing that we are all icons."

As a reminder, Bündchen left her role as a Victoria’s Secret Angel in May 2007. A few years later, in 2015, she retired from walking on runways altogether.

And though Bündchen’s appearance in the brand’s campaign is a major step for their professional partnership, it’s unlikely she’ll be joining them in the newly announced Victoria’s Secret World Tour, a fashion event/documentary which is set to replace their previous runway show.

In a recent interview with Vogue Brazil, for example, Bündchen expressed she has no interest in dominating the catwalk again. “Nowadays, it’s not something I think about doing,” she said. We’ll have to settle for these gorgeous black-and-white pictures and videos instead!

