Brad Pitt Allegedly Had a Turbulent Introduction to Scientology Before Turning Away From the Religion

When it comes to Scientology’s most famous members, Brad Pitt’s name is rarely in the mix but some sources claim the actor, 59, actually spent three years dabbling in the controversial religion followed by stars like Tom Cruise, John Travolta and Elisabeth Moss. In 2020, an ex member of Scientology told The Sun that the Bullet Train actor underwent a “purification rundown” among other introductory steps during the 1990s.

According to the unnamed source, Pitt was first introduced to the church by his girlfriend at the time, Juliette Lewis. The Cape Fear actress was born into Scientology and spoke of her involvement sporadically in the 90s and 2000s until she revealed in a 2021 interview with The New York Times that she now identifies as a spiritualist. Pitt and Lewis began dating after meeting on the set of Too Young to Die? when he was 27 and she was 17. They dated for four years.

Brad Pitt and Juliette Lewis at the 64th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles, Ca., March 30, 1992. AP Photo/Reed Saxon

The Scientology source claimed Pitt was put through purification at a Portland Scientology center where he was paired with a 15-year-old girl, a process intended to keep both members of the pair responsible for getting each other through courses. “I was being trained up to be a course supervisor, so was sent to Celebrity Center Portland for training. While I was there I met the teenage daughter of the executive director of a Portland-based Scientology company,” the source is quoted as saying. “One of the things she told me was that Brad Pitt, who was dating Scientologist Juliette Lewis at the time, did the purification rundown at Celebrity Center Portland. He did it there to keep out of the public eye.”

As part of the “purification” ritual, Pitt was allegedly required to sit with the teen in a sauna for up to five hours a day. “She sat in the sauna with Pitt every day for the month, or so, that it took to get through it. She was definitely in the sauna with him, but there was nothing bad about it,” the source claimed. According to The Sun, Scientology founder L Ron Hubbard believed the sauna treatment is neccessary to sweat out drugs, toxins and radiation from the body but it can also be incredibly dangerous, especially for children.

The Sun claims that Scientology records show Pitt completed his Therapeutic TRs in July 1991 and a ’Special course in human evaluation’ in May 1993. Another former Scientologist who talked to the British tabloid, Micheal Mallen, claimed he was Pitt’s supervisor while he was completing these courses in LA, before he moved to the Portland center. He explained, “TRs are short for Training Routines devised by Hubbard. The first TR involves you sitting across from another person with eyes closed for some time. Then you look at another person with eyes open for two hours. Once you pass that drill, you go into what’s called bullbaiting. The ‘coach’ tries to get the student to react by pushing the student’s ‘buttons.'” He claims that, at one point, Pitt became so annoyed that he stormed off and Lewis had to get him to return.

“He got through it and we had a graduation ceremony where the students share their wins, and make a little speech,” he said. “Brad points to me and says: ‘And I’d like to thank that son of a b—-h for getting me through.’ He had a smile on his face when he said it.” Mallen says the last he heard Pitt went to Portland for further training but believes he left the church around this time, 1993. “Looks like he decided he’d had enough around that time. They tried to get him back, but he never continued with Scientology.” The Sun reached out to representatives for Pitt but says they refused to comment. Related story Two Beloved '90s Teen Sitcom Stars Are Telling the Tale of Their 'Whirlwind Romance' Decades Later

Before you go, click here to see celebrities who have left the Church of Scientology.