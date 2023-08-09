Stella McCartney Says Her Privilege as a ‘Nepo Baby’ Didn’t Shield Her From Certain Industry Challenges

While Stella McCartney is well aware of her privilege as one of the world’s first “nepo babies,” the fashion designer also says her advantageous birth hasn’t shielded her from every challenge she’s been met with in the luxury industry.

During an interview for Time published on Wednesday, McCartney acknowledged that having former Beatles singer and bass player Sir Paul McCartney as her father has certainly helped her get a leg-up in the fashion industry. “As one of the first nepo babies I had the privilege of choice. I’m very aware of how lucky I’ve been to be accepted to work in this way since day one,” she asserted.

LONDON, ENGLAND – JUNE 26: Sir Paul McCartney and Stella McCartney attend the private view of ‘Paul McCartney Photographs 1963-64: Eyes of the Storm” at the National Portrait Gallery on June 26, 2023 in London, England. Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for MPL Communications.

That being said, her illustrious career hasn’t been without challenges. One aspect McCartney has never been willing to bend on with her namesake label is conforming to the use of animal byproducts to create her designs. McCartney refuses to use mediums like feathers, fur, and leather, only using cruelty-free, sustainable options — and she was one of the first luxury designers to fervently stand by the eco-friendly choice.

“I’ve had moments where I’ve been challenged very heavily to change my morals for the success of the company,” McCartney shared. She added, “When I first started, I was definitely the eco weirdo in the room. But why would I compromise what I believe in morally to go into an industry I’m passionate about?”

Reminiscing on her childhood spent in rural England, McCartney relayed how her interest in fashion blossomed. “One side was this farm life, and the other side was the stage, with glittery boots and glamour. It was an early inspiration,” she explained.

While Stella is now one of the most iconic fashion designers among the world's elite luxury labels, her equally iconic musician dad said she had to work for it. "She had to prove herself," Paul told Time. "I said, 'If she doesn't do well at the end of that year, then the name is not something to help, it's a cudgel to beat her with.' But she did well."

