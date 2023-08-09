George & Amal Clooney Were Seen on a Romantic Italian Outing at a Place That’s Very Significant in Their Relationship

George and Amal Clooney were recently spotted under the Italian summer sun — specifically at the place where their relationship began almost exactly 10 years ago.

The couple, who’ve been married since September 2014, were captured coming and going from their Lake Como home looking relaxed and gorgeous as ever — see the photos HERE. Seriously, fine wine has nothing on the 62-year-old movie star and the 45-year-old human rights lawyer.

The sprawling Italian residence has a special place in the Clooneys’ hearts not only because the Ocean’s franchise star has owned it since 2002 but also because it’s the very place George was introduced to Amal. In the summer of 2013, he was hosting a dinner party, and a guest asked if they could bring a plus-one — that plus-one being the actor’s future wife.

George recalled how he and Amal met on My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman. He shared, “I got a call from my agent who said, ‘I met this woman who is coming to your house, who you’re going to marry.’ It really worked out that way.”

The Argo actor added, “The funniest thing was my mom and dad were visiting so my parents were there. And we just talked, we stayed up all night talking. And I got her email address, because she was going to send me some pictures of my parents. So we started writing.”

George told The Hollywood Reporter the same story in 2017, sharing, "She sent some pictures from when she was here, and we were writing each other, emailing, talking, mostly about what was going on in each other's lives. And over a period of time it became clear we were more than just friends."

And like a good rosé, the romance between these two is making us delightfully light-headed.

