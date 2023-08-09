Elon Musk Is in Trouble With the Law Over Donald Trump’s Twitter Account

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Elon Musk’s reign at has been rocky, to say the least. The social media platform found itself in a world of trouble after it ignored a federal search warrant from Special Counsel Jack Smith for Donald Trump’s Twitter account.

The company, which has controversially changed its name to X, was in a “secret court battle” for pushing back against the warrant, according to Politico. The federal court ruled against Musk’s legal team and found them in contempt of court while issuing a $350,000 fine. “Although Twitter ultimately complied with the warrant, the company did not fully produce the requested information until three days after a court-ordered deadline,” the ruling reads. “The district court thus held Twitter in contempt and imposed a $350,000 sanction for its delay.”

Donald Trump’s Jan. 6 indictment likely required a lengthy investigation of his Twitter account since he obsessively used it during his time in the White House. His tweets were a crucial part of how the day’s events unfolded, so Smith probably needed to further examine his account and find out whether the former president was the only one who had access to it. Twitter’s objection to the search warrant was based on their belief that “the order violated the First Amendment,” a major Musk talking point.

In the subsequent days after the insurrection, Donald Trump was banned from the social media platform for violating the company’s terms. As we all know, Musk gleefully reinstated Donald Trump’s account after he took over Twitter last year. The former president is still contractually bound to his Truth Social platform, but Musk is probably dying to have him back.

