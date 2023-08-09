Ivanka Trump’s Decision to Exit Donald Trump’s Political Campaign May Have Been Influenced by This Life-Changing Moment

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

The reasons behind Ivanka Trump’s decision to walk away from her political life, and Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign, seem really obvious from the outside. However, her distance from her father’s very controversial life might have more to do with a life-changing event that happened to her last summer.

In July 2022, her mother, Ivana Trump, tragically passed away after a fall down the stairs in her $26.5 million Manhattan townhouse. Her unexpected passing reportedly rocked Ivanka’s world and created a seismic shift in her personal life. A close friend told the New York Post in 2022 how Ivanka was feeling four months after Ivana’s death. “I think losing a parent definitely leads to a real awakening, that means different things for different people,” they revealed. “For Ivanka, it underscored how fleeting time is.”

Ivanka Trump and Ivana Trump attend the exhibition of artwork featuring Giovanni Perrone and hosted by Ivana Trump and Mark Antonio Rota on April 30, 2013 in New York City.

Jemal Countess/Getty Images.

The mother of three wanted to take those life lessons she learned from her mother and apply them in the present, not in the future. “But with all the sadness that came from that time, the constant refrain in every story that she heard about her mother … was that she really lived: in work, personally and professionally; (and like Ivanka) she also left it all on the field,” the insider added. “She was not waiting to have fun at a later date! She was definitely one of a kind and a true force of nature.”

‘Women Who Work: Rewriting the Rules for Success’ by Ivanka Trump $14.33 $26.00 45% Off on Amazon.com Buy now

And despite rumors that Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, are making a return to Donald Trump’s inner political circle, a second source believes that ship has sailed. “Ivanka and Jared … were really specific they would not be coming back,” they noted. Instead, Ivanka continues to focus on her young family and is leaving the political life to her dad.

Before you go, click here to see every time Ivanka Trump has tried to distance herself from the Trump family: