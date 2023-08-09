Meghan Markle Proves There’s No ‘Bad Blood’ Between Her & Taylor Swift During Eras Tour Concert Appearance

Even though Taylor Swift declined an invitation to be a part of Meghan Markle’s hit Archetypes podcast, there’s no “Bad Blood” between the two — that much was confirmed when the Duchess of Sussex fangirled (so relatable) over the musician at Tuesday’s Los Angeles Eras Tour concert.

According to People, Meghan was spotted supporting Swift’s pop culture phenomenon at L.A.’s SoFi Stadium. A source told the outlet the Suits alum sprang out of her seat when the award-winning singer transitioned into the “Fearless” portion of the show. Swift teased what was to come, exclaiming, “Let’s go back to high school,” and Meghan stood to sing and bounce along to Swift’s “You Belong With Me.”

Taylor Swift's #ErasTour has had a star-studded attendance. Check out which celebrities brought their families to the show! https://t.co/pZdoH0FfGY — SheKnows (@SheKnows) August 9, 2023

The former actress’ concert appearance comes just over a month after reports surfaced in June 2023 revealing Swift rejected Meghan’s offer to appear on Archetypes. An article published by The Wall Street Journal claims the duchess wrote the musician a personal letter asking if she’d be interested in discussing the archetypes women are beholden to by society. The outlet reported that Swift declined through a representative.

Swift is no stranger to having a “big reputation” — she has an entire album dedicated to the media storm that ensued after Kanye West name-dropped her in his track “Famous” and Kim Kardashian claimed Swift knew about the lyric by releasing an edited phone call between the two artists. So perhaps Swift simply prefers to keep that era behind her, taking a drama-free route wherever possible.

Unfortunately for Meghan, who has constantly been scrutinized by the media since she exited the royal family along with Prince Harry, her life doesn’t exactly fall in the drama-free category at the moment.