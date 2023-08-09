Sandra Bullock’s Small Support Group After Her Partner’s Death Reportedly Contains These Two Stars

In the wake of the loss of her longtime partner Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s close circle of friends is surrounding her with love and support.

Randall tragically died on August 5 after privately fighting ALS for three years. Very few people knew the photographer was battling the degenerative disease, but according to Page Six, a few A-list stars have been by Bullock’s side as Randall’s condition worsened.

NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 05: Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall are seen at ‘Oceans 8’ World Premiere on June 5, 2018 in New York City. Photo by Jackson Lee/GC Images.

One source revealed Ryan Reynolds to be in Bullock’s support group, as the two have been close since starring together in the 2009 rom-com The Proposal. Another insider shared Bullock and Randall were good friends with Lost actor Josh Holloway and his wife. They told Page Six, “I know that Josh and Yessica were very close to Sandra and Bryan, but it’s private and too raw to talk about.”

On Tuesday, Octavia Spencer, who worked with Bullock on the 1996 movie A Time to Kill and 2005’s Miss Congeniality 2, shared a touching tribute on Instagram honoring Randall’s life. The actress wrote, “My heart is broken for Sandy and Bryan. Sandy lost her soulmate and the world lost a talented, handsome, all around good guy!”

Sandra Bullock's longtime partner, Bryan Randall, has passed away. Our hearts are with their families. https://t.co/ZcaUx2anVo — SheKnows (@SheKnows) August 7, 2023

Channing Tatum, Bullock’s co-star in The Lost City, is also believed to have known about Randall’s condition. The adventure rom-com premiered in March 2022 and is the last movie the actress worked on. During press for the film, Bullock told CBS Sunday Morning she would be taking a hiatus from her career, explaining, “I want to be at home. I’m not doing anyone any favors who’s investing in a project if I’m saying, ‘I just want to be at home.'”

The beloved star continued, “I was always running, I was always running to the next thing. I just want to be present and responsible for one thing.” After confirming The Lost City would be her last project for a while, she added, “And I don’t know what ‘a while’ is. I don’t know what that is.” As cryptic as her answers were then, they devastatingly make sense now that the world knows she was Randall’s caretaker. Related story Insiders Say Sandra Bullock’s Late Partner Stepped up for His Beloved Daughter After Her Troubled Early Years

Sandra Bullock truly loved her partner, Bryan Randall. ❤️ https://t.co/oUE9wGQFrA — SheKnows (@SheKnows) August 8, 2023

Bullock and Randall met at her son’s birthday party in 2015 — she’d hired him to photograph the event. They came out publically as a couple before the end of that year, making their debut at the premiere of her movie Our Brand is Crisis. They blended families — Bullock had adopted two children, and Randall had an older daughter of his own — and the Ocean’s 8 star called the photographer “the love of my life” during a 2021 appearance on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk.

Our hearts go out to Bullock during this unimaginable time.

Before you go, click here to see celebrity couples who never felt the need to get married.

