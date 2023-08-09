Skip to main content Skip to header navigation

Ariana Grande Looks Completely Unbothered by Affair Allegation Headlines With Her Latest Instagram Post

Kristyn Burtt
Ariana Grande heads out without her signature pony tail. 17 Aug 2018 Pictured: Ariana Grande. Plus Icon
Ariana Grande MEGA.
It’s business as usual for Ariana Grande, who finally broke her silence on social media with a new post amid her affair allegations with Wicked co-star Ethan Slater. The “Thank U, Next” singer hasn’t addressed the rumors and it appears her PR strategy is to hope it goes away as quickly as possible.

To distract from the shocking headlines, Grande teased her fans with a possible re-recording of her first album, Yours Truly. The 10th anniversary of her record debut is fast approaching since it was released on Aug. 30, 2013. If she gets her followers focused on her music again, then maybe the stories about her and Slater will go away. The Instagram carousel seems to reflect an unbothered attitude about the news swirling around her.

The Instagram carousel showed Grande recording with an orchestra, holding a microphone, and displaying the sheet music to three singles from the Yours Truly album, “Baby I,” “Tattooed Heart,” and “Daydreamin’.” And it looks like her mom is excited by the mysterious post that is likely filled with quite a few Easter eggs. Joan Grande wrote in the comments, “I cannot breathe! I am so excited!”
The only written clue the 30-year-old singer gave her fans was in a short caption. She wrote, “almost ten ……. ♡.”

Grande is on hiatus from the London set of Wicked due to the ongoing actors’ strike. They only have 10 days left of filming, so the break is likely giving her more time to focus on her music — and her blossoming romance with Slater amid her split with husband Dalton Gomez. It’s a busy summer for Grande, who is hoping her fans join her for some type of anniversary album celebration.

