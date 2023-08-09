Gisele Bündchen Publicly Interacted With Ex Tom Brady in the Most Subtle Way

Despite having gone their separate ways after 13 years of marriage, Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady seem to still have a lot of love for one another.

Brady, who’s currently on vacation in Africa with his kids in celebration of his 46th birthday, shared a carousel of photos on Instagram of their safari adventures. In the Tuesday post, the retired NFL quarterback included a sweet group shot of himself, his son Jack, 15, and his daughter Vivian, 10, posing with their arms around one another. Bündchen, who shares Vivian and 13-year-old son Benjamin (not pictured) with Brady, left a subtle but supportive comment — a single prayer hands emoji.

Photo by Karwai Tang/Getty Images.

The supermodel and professional athlete finalized their divorce in October 2022, and they’ve both been loving toward each other since, in the way that former couples who’ve spent many good years together often are.

In March 2023, Bündchen emotionally told Vanity Fair, “Listen, I have always cheered for him, and I would continue forever. If there’s one person I want to be the happiest in the world, it’s him, believe me.” The Victoria’s Secret Angel effused, “I want him to achieve and to conquer. I want all his dreams to come true. That’s what I want, really, from the bottom of my heart,” she asserted.

Bündchen continued, “As time goes by, we realize that we just wanted different things, and now we have a choice to make. That doesn’t mean you don’t love the person. … When you love someone, you don’t put them in a jail and say, ‘You have to live this life.’ You set them free to be who they are, and if you want to fly the same direction, then that’s amazing,” she said.

In a recent interview with Vogue Brazil, Gisele Bündchen stunningly shared how her split with Tom Brady has shaped this new chapter of her life. https://t.co/RwHMK9JPfi — SheKnows (@SheKnows) August 8, 2023

Brady honored Bündchen in his 2023 Mother's Day tribute, including several photos of her in a carousel on Instagram. The dad of three also shared shots of his mother, sisters, and ex-partner Bridget Moynahan, with whom he shares Jack. Brady captioned the post, "Happy Mothers Day to all these amazing women who have given our family so much throughout their lives. Thank you all for your love, compassion and kindness, and for setting such an amazing example for all of our little ones."

He poignantly added, “We are all so grateful for your support and helping us all achieve our dreams.”

