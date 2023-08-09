Skip to main content Skip to header navigation

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Ron DeSantis Made This Jaw-Dropping Presidential Campaign Move in Hopes of Beating Donald Trump

Kristyn Burtt
Florida Ron DeSantis Announces His Run For President of the United States Plus Icon
Ron DeSantis Michele Eve Sandberg/MEGA.
Ron DeSantis Hires New Presidential Campaign Manager
29 Books Written by Candidates Running for President In 2024 29 Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Even though Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is insisting that his 2024 presidential campaign is fine, things behind the scenes are telling a much different story. With a massive deficit of support from Republican voters, DeSantis pulled the plug on his campaign manager in hopes of catching up to Donald Trump in the polls. 

This is the governor’s third staffing change in the last month, according to The Messenger. It’s a seismic shift for DeSantis’ campaign, which is reportedly struggling with budgetary issues that resulted in a several layoffs. Now, Generra Peck moves to become DeSantis’ chief strategist as the governor’s chief of staff, James Uthmeier, becomes his campaign manager. The Florida politician’s supporters hope that Uthmeier can inject some new life into an already struggling campaign.

DeSantis’ team is doing its best to spin the jaw-dropping staff shuffle as a “reload,” not a “reboot.” Uthmeier told the media outlet in a statement, “People have written Governor DeSantis’s obituary many times,” Uthmeier said in a written statement to The Messenger. “From his race against establishment primary candidate Adam Putnam, to his victory over legacy media-favored candidate Andrew Gillum [in 2018], to his twenty-point win over Charlie Crist [in 2022], Governor DeSantis has proven that he knows how to win. He’s breaking records on fundraising and has a supporting super PAC with $100 million in the bank and an incredible ground game. Get ready.”

‘The Courage to Be Free: Florida’s Blueprint for America’s Revival’ by Ron DeSantis
$18.75 $35.00 46% Off
on Amazon.com

While Floridians have thrown their support behind the controversial governor, DeSantis isn’t finding the same enthusiasm on a national level. His policies don’t resonate with voters outside of the southeastern state and it’s going to be really hard for him to catch up with the thrice-indicted Donald Trump. It’s not exactly the position DeSantis expected to see himself in because he was anointed the GOP heir apparent. But the voters have spoken — and they don’t seem to be very excited by a DeSantis nomination.

Before you go, click here to see presidential families over the years.

Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Malia Obama, Sasha Obama

optional screen reader

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Entertainment

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad