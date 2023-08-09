Natalie Portman & Benjamin Millepied’s Recent Split Was Reportedly Not Just About His Infidelity

On August 7, sources reported that Natalie Portman and her longtime husband Benjamin Millepied were “currently on the outs” and taking a break from their relationship. And though the news wasn’t a surprise to fans given Millepied’s reported affair, sources are now speaking out that the French dancer’s infidelity wasn’t the only reason for their split.

According to sources in Us Weekly, the couple, who tied the knot back in 2012, were having issues for quite a while prior to the allegations. “The spark has been missing for a really long time,” the insider revealed.

Millepied’s infidelity, therefore, was just the turning point. “She couldn’t forgive him and is taking a break for now,” the source said. “The damage was done.”

With that said, however, the two even attempted to work things out for the sake of their kids, son Aleph, 12, and daughter Amalia, 6. “She has no doubt he regrets what he did,” the source said of what the Oscar winner is feeling, adding that “things just haven’t been the same” since the affair. “It was a really humiliating scenario for Natalie,” the source added.

Prior to their separation, sources shared the timeline of how it all happened between the two of them.

"Natalie found out her husband was allegedly cheating about three months ago," an insider told RadarOnline in early June. "He begged for forgiveness and is so very sorry and ashamed, and she's giving him another chance. Natalie's very brave and wants the marriage to work, but it will take years of therapy to overcome the trust issues."

Millepied, for his part, was reportedly doing anything he could to win back the actress’ trust, including giving her “all his passwords,” another source told RadarOnline. “There’s obviously going to be conditions, and apparently, he’s fine with whatever rules she wants,” the insider added. “If he messes up again, she’ll likely pull the plug.”

Looks like some things are just too damaged to be mended…

