Victoria Beckham Credits Her 24-Year Marriage to David to This Piece of Advice

Victoria Beckham and David Beckham have been married for 24 years so they know a thing or two about keeping a lasting relationship strong. The couple tied the knot on July 4, 1999 when their son, Brooklyn, was four months old. Since then, they have become parents to three more children, Romeo, 20, Cruz, 18, and Harper, 12.

Last year, ahead of her 23rd anniversary with the former England soccer star, Victoria dismissed critics who “said it wouldn’t last” after their 1999 wedding and revealed that having “so much respect” for one another was the secret to their strong bond. “David is an incredible dad, and husband, and he’s very supportive of my work. We are really good partners,” the former Spice Girl, 49, told Grazia.

Cruz Beckham, Harper Beckham, David Beckham, Victoria Beckham, Romeo Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham, September 30, 2022. WireImage for Victoria Beckham

In a letter to her younger self published by British Vogue in 2016, the fashion designer reflected on falling in love with David, 48, as soon as she laid eyes on him. “Learn more about football, especially the offside rule,” she jokingly advised her younger self, referring to her husband’s sporting career. “And yes, love at first sight does exist. It will happen to you in the Manchester United players’ lounge – although you will get a little drunk, so exact details are hazy.”

“While the other football players stand at the bar drinking with their mates, you will see David standing aside with his family. (He’s not even in the first team at this stage – you are the famous one.) And he has such a cute smile. You, too, are close to your family, and you will think how similar he feels to you. He’s going to ask for your number. (He still has the London-to-Manchester plane ticket on which you wrote it.)”

