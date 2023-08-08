Inside Megan Fox’s New Poetry Book Inspired by the ‘Secrets’ & ‘Sins’ of Men in Her Life

As one the most beautiful and fawned-upon women in the world, it’s safe to say Megan Fox has had more than her fair share of men pining over her. And, after compiling so many experiences through the years, be them good or bad, the actress decided to put them into her own words in her upcoming poetry book Pretty Boys Are Poisonous.

On August 8, the Jennifer’s Body star announced the news on Instagram alongside the cover of the book which features a mouth entangled with a black snake. In the second slide of the post, Fox explained her upcoming release.

“These poems were written in an attempt to excise the illness that has taken root in me because of my silence,” the message wrote. “I’ve spent my entire life carrying the secrets of men, my body aches from carrying the secrets of their sins.”

Fox continued, “My freedom lives in these pages and I hope that my words can inspire others to take back their happiness and identity by using their voice to illuminate what’s been buried, but not forgotten, in the darkness.”

In the official synopsis on Amazon, the description reveals that her “dark collection” of poems includes more than seventy different poems. In them, “Fox chronicles all the ways in which we fit ourselves into the shape of the ones we love, even if it means losing ourselves in the process.”

“i wrote a book 💔,” Fox wrote in the caption of the Instagram post.

In the comments, fans of the actress are raving over the unexpected literary debut. “I’ve never wanted to buy a book written by a celebrity until today,” wrote one fan. “Never preordered something so fast 🏃🏻‍♀️,” wrote another. “I’m very excited to read this!” wrote another user. “So many womxn and femmes have felt this way 🥺 I can’t wait to hear it in your words ❤️.”

Also in the comments, Fox’s recently-rekindled partner Machine Gun Kelly also showed his support. “proud of you 🔥,” the singer wrote.

Fox’s forthcoming book, out November 7, is currently available for pre-order at $26. Pre-order your own today!

