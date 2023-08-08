The SAG-AFTRA Strike Might Be One of the Reasons Why There Are So Many A-List Celebrity Breakups This Summer

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

The summer of 2023 is going to be remembered for its explosive celebrity breakups that no one saw coming. From Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth’s low-key divorce to Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner’s very public fight, there seems to be something in the water in Hollywood — and there might be a very good explanation for all of this.

Divorce experts are weighing in on how the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes are affecting relationships. Brett Ward, partner and co-chair of the Matrimonial and Family Law Practice Group at Blank Rome, explained to Fox News Digital why the labor movement is affecting even the wealthiest of celebrities.

“Daily life has been interrupted,” he said. “Combine that with financial pressures and individuals suddenly spending a considerably higher amount of time together – all of these will increase the tension and can often lead to high divorce rates. People are out of work. They don’t know when they’re going back to work, which causes tension, and they aren’t being paid.” The writers’ strike began on May 2 and the actors joined the picket lines on July 13. Even though many stars earn big paychecks, some also have massive overhead that includes staff, multiple mortgages, and private school tuition.

Ward added, “Our normal daily routines can help distract us from our problems. But if the routine is interrupted, it can expose any number of cracks in a relationship, and not working brings the added stress of financial pressure.” It could be why Costner pointed out that he is no longer receiving his generous Yellowstone paycheck in his divorce proceedings, and why fans will see more A-listers jumping at influencer deals — they need the cash quickly.

With no end in sight to either of the two entertainment strikes, it could be possible to see more celebrities call it quits as the financial pressures mount. While some are calling this a “Hot Labor Summer,” others may view it as the “Summer of Splits.”

