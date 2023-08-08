Sandra Bullock’s Sister Gives an Intimate Look at her Relationship With Boyfriend Bryan Randall

Sandra Bullock chose to remain silent about her longtime partner Bryan Randall’s battle with ALS, but she’s getting praise from her sister, Gesine Bullock-Prado, for lovingly taking care of him over the last three years before his death. The Food Network host shared intimate details about Randall and how her older sister lovingly took charge of his care.

Bullock-Prado posted a handsome shot of Randall on her Instagram page, with a cigar in his hand and a big smile on his face. The poignant caption should have everyone weeping over the family’s great loss. “I’m convinced that Bry has found the best fishing spot in heaven and is already casting his lure into rushing rivers teaming with salmon,” the pastry chef wrote. “ALS is a cruel disease but there is some comfort in knowing he had the best of caretakers in my amazing sister and the band of nurses she assembled who helped her look after him in their home.”

Bullock discussed her retreat from the limelight in 2022 with CBS Sunday Morning, noting, “I can be creative, I can be part of a community, but right now, work in front of the camera needs to take a pause.” She didn’t indicate how long her break would be, but she divulged that she wanted to be there for her two children, Louis, and Laila. “I want to be at home. I’m not doing anyone any favors who’s investing in a project if I’m saying, ‘I just want to be at home.’ ’Cause I was always running, I was always running to the next thing,” Bullock added. “I just want to be present and responsible for one thing.”

While she didn’t make any mention of Randall, his illness was clearly part of the equation for wanting to be home. Being a caretaker is a 24-7 job, and Bullock wanted to be there for him as much as possible. It was her final true act of love — from Bullock to Randall.

