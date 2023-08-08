Ariana Grande’s Reported Reaction to Ethan Slater’s Divorce Shows the Backlash Has Not Deterred Her

After a major scandal, be it a cheating scandal or otherwise, celebrities might choose to retreat for a while until the coast is clear. For Ariana Grande, who’s been making headlines recently since her relationship with Wicked co-star Ethan Slater went public, that might not be the case.

According to a source to Entertainment Tonight, the “God Is a Woman” singer isn’t exactly backing down from her budding relationship just yet. “[Grande is] trying to give Ethan some space as he figures everything out,” the source said. Despite her efforts to take a step back, however, the source added that “their relationship is still progressing.”

Prior to the source’s account, Slater’s ex-wife and baby mama Lilly Jay fired back against the couple’s newfound relationship. “[Ariana’s] the story really. Not a girl’s girl,” Jay told Page Six. “My family is just collateral damage.”

Following that, Slater has been reportedly trying to make amends. “Ethan is trying to be as amicable as possible with Lilly as he navigates his next steps,” the source revealed to ET. “He wants to be the best dad he can be, regardless of the current circumstances. He is taking things day by day and trying to keep his private life private, out of respect for everyone involved.”

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater have some explaining to do. https://t.co/d4bSfSY9go — SheKnows (@SheKnows) August 5, 2023

Although we understand Slater’s approach for the sake of his 11-month-old child, we can’t help but think it’s a little too late after finding out some details of his and Grande’s alleged affair.

“Lilly hung out with Ethan and Ariana so many times,” a pal recently told Daily Mail. “Ariana met their baby and even held him. They had dinners together in London – and Ariana told Lilly that she wanted to have a baby one day and that she couldn’t wait to start a family.” Related story Sandra Bullock Suffers a Devastating Loss as Her Longtime Partner Passes Away at 57

Not long after Jay and Grande began their friendship, however, Jay found out about her husband’s affair. And, at first, they even tried to make it work. “There was a period when they were all going to try and work on their marriages and put the whole thing behind them,” the source added. “She thought they were happy. But that did not work out [because Ariana and Ethan] kept the affair going despite [that].” Yikes! Safe to say that it would be more than understandable if Jay were less than “amicable” moving forward.

Before you go, click here to see all the celebrity couples who have stayed together after cheating scandals.

