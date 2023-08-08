Brooke Shields Wants To Challenge How We Think About Aging in Her New Book — What To Know

Growing up in the spotlight, it’s safe to say the world has followed Brooke Shields throughout her life. From her first years as a child model to her life as a mom to her two daughters, Rowan and Grier, it feels as though we’ve known her in every chapter. Now, Shields will be opening up about the “midlife” phase she’s entering, allowing her fans to get to know her even better.

On August 7, Shields announced she’s getting ready to release a nonfiction book about the complicated yet powerful new phase she’s living in. “What we know for sure about women and aging is that it’s not the put-her-out-to-pasture narrative our society would have us believe,” Shields told People. “I don’t need to hear any more about all the ways my body starts to sag when my ovaries stop working.

“I want to know why I suddenly feel this surge of power,” Shields continued, defying what society usually associated with women in their late-50s. “Why am I finally emboldened to try new things? Why does our culture treat women ‘of a certain age’ like they’re past their prime, while so many other cultures revere their elders? How can we approach this time as the new beginning it really is, rather than the beginning of the end?”

Talking to the outlet, Shield’s editor Julie Will talked about Shields’ openness to share her many ups and downs. “Brooke Shields has been a leader, an advocate, and a role model for generations of women,” Will said in a statement. “Now, as those of us who grew up with her navigate the uncertainties—and opportunities—of midlife, we can look forward to her relatable perspective once more.”

For Shields, sharing with the world her experience has become a huge source of pride. “I’m content with myself, and proud of how far I’ve come,” she said. “And still I realize there is so much more I want to do.”

Shields' upcoming book, co-written by Rachel Bertsche, has no release date yet and will be published by Flatiron Books.

