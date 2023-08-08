Donald Trump’s ‘Chilling’ Social Media Rants Have One of His Former White House Advisers on Edge

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Donald Trump’s social media rants might be more than just a former president typing away at a keyboard. One of his former White House staff members is warning that he could incite more violence similar to what the country witnessed on Jan. 6, 2021.

Former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham, author of I’ll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw at the Trump White House, sounded the alarm bells on CNN, via HuffPost, on Friday. She was responding to Donald Trump’s Truth Social post which reads, “IF YOU GO AFTER ME, I’M COMING AFTER YOU!” As someone who worked in the former president’s administration, she called his words “chilling.”

Things aren't looking good for the former president, Donald Trump. https://t.co/beIK4owsn6 — SheKnows (@SheKnows) August 7, 2023

Grisham appeared to be concerned about another insurrection manifesting itself from Donald Trump’s social media outbursts. “Legally, it doesn’t seem like it’s very smart,” she added. “But how is that not intimidation? And, you know, what other people are going to take a message from that? As we have seen and heard, people really believe that Donald Trump sent them to the Capitol and people really felt like hours later when he said to stop, they listened.”

‘I’ll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw at the Trump White House’ $15.57 $28.99 46% Off on Amazon.com Buy now

Donald Trump, who is reportedly very shaken by the Jan. 6 indictment and the no-nonsense judge who is presiding over his case, might even be facing more restrictions after his rants. Special Counsel Jack Smith and his team have requested a protective order that would establish “clear rules in place to keep the former president from posting online any evidence that his legal team would get through the discovery process,” per The New York Times. Grisham believes it’s necessary to keep the former president in line. “Does someone have to get hurt before people take this kind of online intimidation seriously?” she concluded. “As somebody who gets death threats every other day, it makes me nervous. It should make anybody who’s ever spoken out against him nervous. And that’s a lot of people.”

Before you go, click here to see the biggest presidential scandals in US History.