Chris Noth Attempts a Career Comeback With an Uncomfortable Conversation About His Shocking Behavior

Sex and the City actor Chris Noth has been off the Hollywood radar after being accused of multiple sexual assaults in 2021. While he was never charged with any crime, he’s finally breaking his silence about his behavior.

“I strayed on my wife, and it’s devastating to her and not a very pretty picture,” he told USA Today. “What it isn’t is a crime. You give yourself the same excuses that many men do; it’s just a little side dance, and it’s fun. You’re not hurting anybody. No one’s going to know about this, you know, and sex is just enjoyable. And suddenly, a lot of people want to have sex with you. It’s like, ‘Well, I’m not going to get this chance again.'”

While he is firm on his stance that it was infidelity, not sexual assault, it’s also important to remember that five women came forward with their stories about traumatic encounters with the 68-year-old actor. (And only “310 out of every 1,000 sexual assaults are reported to police. That means more than two out of three go unreported”, per RAINN.) He paid the financial price after being cut from the final episode of the first season of And Just Like That, lost his series regular job on The Equalizer, and was fired from two brand deals. Yet he’s trying to make a career comeback — and it doesn’t seem like he’s ready to accountable for how his wife, Tara Wilson, his accusers, or women, who were formerly his fans, feel about this situation.

Unfortunately, Noth seems more concerned about possible civil suits, although none have been filed so far. “That’s a money train for a lot of people,” he added. He seems to understand that “there’s nothing [he] can say to change anyone’s mind when you have that kind of a tidal wave,” but he’s also promising that this will not be the last we hear from him in Hollywood. “I’m not going to lay down and just say it’s over,” he summed up. “It’s a salacious story, but it’s just not a true one.

