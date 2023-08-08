Gisele Bündchen Reveals Her Main ‘Focus’ After Her Divorce From Tom Brady as She Stuns in Vogue Brazil Cover

Since announcing her divorce from Tom Brady last year, Gisele Bündchen has been a pillar of strength and become the ultimate example of how to move on after a breakup. Between diving back into her career in gorgeous fashion campaigns, making her first Met Gala appearance in almost two decades, and taking plenty of time back home to spend time with family, Bündchen has really made the most of her post-divorce era.

Most recently, the supermodel gave some insight into how her split with Brady has shaped this new chapter of her life. “I’ve always trusted that every situation, no matter how challenging it is, has something to teach us and happens for our growth,” she told Vogue Brazil as their newest cover star.

Bündchen continued, adding that the world’s attention around her divorce made it much more challenging. “Breakups are never easy, especially when there’s a whole media speculating every step of the way,” she said. “I tried to focus on my children, my health and my projects and dreams.”

On the cover, which you can see HERE, Bündchen looks amazing as she rocks a structured strapless little black dress from Louis Vuitton. Bündchen’s golden locks are then brushed to one side with natural waves as she looks straight at the camera.

In another photo shared by the outlet, see it HERE, the Brazilian native once again looks incredible in a daring black minidress from Ludovic de Saint Sernin. “It’s hard to go wrong with a little black dress for a night out,” she said.

Also in the feature, Bündchen also talked about how she’s feeling in her new phase. “Maturity has brought me a better acceptance and understanding of myself,” she said. “Today, I understand that health is my greatest wealth, it’s essential for me to have a happy life and energy to fulfill my dreams.”

As for what dreams she’s got her eyes on accomplishing next, Bündchen, who published her first book Lessons in 2018, revealed she has a cookbook set to come out soon. “I am an eternal student of life, I love learning and being able to share what makes me feel good with people,” she said.

“In my book Lessons, I shared a bit of my journey through life,” she continued. “The cookbook should be out early next year and I want to talk about the importance of healthy eating. I’m going to share some easy and healthy recipes that we make at home with the intention of helping mothers who look for healthier options for their families.” We can’t wait to read it!

