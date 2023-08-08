Meghan Markle Is Reportedly Shaping Her Career Around These 4 A-List Women & One Might Surprise You

There are a lot of projects swirling around Meghan Markle’s orbit right now as she and Prince Harry rebrand their image. One of the biggest pieces to this fresh chapter is her partnership with high-powered talent agency, William Morris Endeavor (WME) — they hope to capitalize on her celebrity across all genres.

With this next stage of her Hollywood journey, the Duchess of Sussex is reportedly looking at other A-list women to model her career after. She doesn’t want to replicate the success of one woman, she’s finding inspiration from several big names — and one of them is going to shock you. Meghan reportedly wants to be “a bit of Reese [Witherspoon], a bit of Gwyneth [Paltrow], a bit of Princess Kate, a bit of Gloria Steinem,” according to a Page Six source. Well, I bet no one expected to see Kate Middleton on that list, but the Princess of Wales has finally found her voice in the royal family — and perhaps Meghan admires how she’s accomplished that extremely difficult challenge.

Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle. Photo: MEGA.

It’s almost as if the complexities of living behind palace walls got in the way of their friendship. They are very different women, but it seems like Meghan has a respect for the work Kate is doing in her elevated role. The Princess of Wales had to shape her early childhood education narrative, and although it’s taken years, she seems to be on the right track. Meghan is echoing that path, but with a Hollywood focus.

And like Paltrow, Meghan seems to be very done with being on-camera. ”She doesn’t want to direct or act,” the insider explained to the media outlet. And it looks like everything is finally on track with a path to success. “Everyone has criticized them, but they now have the right team and vision in place and execution is happening,” the source added. Get ready for Meghan Markle 2.0!

Before you go, click here to see Meghan Markle’s best post-royal fashion moments below!