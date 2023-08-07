Sandra Bullock Suffers a Devastating Loss as Her Longtime Partner Passes Away at 57

Throughout their many years together, Sandra Bullock and her longtime partner Bryan Randall kept their relationship as private as possible. Today, however, fans received some important news about the two, but it’s the opposite of what anyone wanted to hear. On August 7, People confirmed that Randall had passed away at age 57.

“It is with great sadness that we share that on Aug. 5, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS,” his family shared in a statement to the outlet. “Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request.”

The statement continued, “We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours.”

“At this time we ask for privacy to grieve and to come to terms with the impossibility of saying goodbye to Bryan,” the statement concluded, with the signature, “His Loving Family.”

Bullock and Randall had been together since 2015.

Talking to Red Table Talk back in 2021, the actress opened up about her relationship with the model-turned-photographer. "I found the love of my life," the Oscar winner said. "We share two beautiful three children. Best thing ever."

At the time, Bullock defended her decision not to get married to Randall despite sharing their lives together. “I don’t want to say do it like I do it, but I don’t need a paper to be a devoted partner, a devoted mother,” she said. “I don’t need to be told to be ever-present in the hardest of times. I don’t need to be told to whether a storm with a good man.”

Our hearts go out to Bullock and Randall’s family.

