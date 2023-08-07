Donald Trump Is Sending Major Clues About His State of Mind in the Jan. 6 Legal Case

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

The pressure is starting to mount on Donald Trump after his third indictment this year — the latest charges stem from his involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. While he’s been relatively unbothered by the first two indictments in the New York hush money case and the classified documents case, the Jan. 6 issue seems to be getting to him — and it might revolve around D.C. District Judge Tanya Chutkan.

The former president ranted on Truth Social (in his usual style, all caps) over the weekend. “There is no way I can get a fair trial with the judge ‘assigned’ to the ridiculous freedom of speech/fair elections case. Everybody knows this, and so does she!” he wrote. “We will be immediately asking for recusal of this judge on very powerful grounds, and likewise for venue change, out [of] D.C.”

Donald Trump might be upset with Jared Kushner if this turns out to be true. https://t.co/zAMLQWXouO — SheKnows (@SheKnows) August 6, 2023

Donald Trump should be concerned because Judge Chutkan, who was appointed by former President Barack Obama, has taken the Jan. 6 case very seriously and issued harsh sentences to those defendants in her courtroom who have been found guilty. While the former president loves to call any legal issues a “witch hunt,” the judge was randomly selected for this high-profile case (and one she will likely need heavy security for).

‘Blowback: A Warning to Save Democracy from the Next Trump’ $19.37 $30.00 35% Off on Amazon.com Buy now

Besides Donald Trump’s social media outbursts, Page Six is reporting that his wife, Melania Trump, has stepped up to fill a big hole left after Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner’s political exit. She’s there to keep him “‘calm and focused” and is now “his most intimate and internal sounding board,” even though she can’t be bothered to appear with him on the 2024 campaign trail. With a possible fourth indictment coming in the next two weeks from the state of Georgia, Donald Trump sounds like he’s stressed out about his impending legal doom.

Before you go, click here to see the biggest presidential scandals in US History.