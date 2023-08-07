Natalie Portman & Husband Benjamin Millepied’s Attempt to Reconcile Has Reportedly Reached a Breaking Point

Although some celebrity couples have managed to work it out and stay together following cheating scandals, like Beyoncé and Jay Z or Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo, many others have taken the infidelity as a reason to call it quits. And, when news first broke that Natalie Portman‘s longtime husband Benjamin Millepied had an affair, it looked like the two were trying to work things out. New sources, however, are indicating the opposite.

“After news of his affair came out, they’ve been trying to work on their marriage but are currently on the outs,” a source recently told Us Weekly. Per the outlet, the two are currently separated.

News of their separation, however, is even less of a surprise given Portman’s latest public appearance. While attending the Angel City Equity Summit in Australia as a part of her duties as the co-founder of the National Women’s Soccer League team, Angel City FC, Portman raised eyebrows as she showed up without her wedding ring.

And, though we don’t know the exact timeline of their “outs,” it’s safe to say their decision most likely happened before the Oscar winner’s trip down under.

Prior to the news of their separation, sources indicated the two were trying their best to mend their relationship.

"Natalie found out her husband was allegedly cheating about three months ago," an insider told RadarOnline. "He begged for forgiveness and is so very sorry and ashamed, and she's giving him another chance. Natalie's very brave and wants the marriage to work, but it will take years of therapy to overcome the trust issues."

Millepied, for his part, was reportedly doing anything he could to win back the actress’ trust, including giving her “all his passwords,” another source told RadarOnline. “There’s obviously going to be conditions, and apparently, he’s fine with whatever rules she wants,” the insider added. “If he messes up again, she’ll likely pull the plug.”

Indeed, whether it was another “mess up” from Millepied, or the two just realizing they could no longer work it out, the plug has, in fact, been pulled.

