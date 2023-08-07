Kelly Clarkson’s Lyric Changes in Her Las Vegas Residency Show How Deeply Her Brandon Blackstock Divorce Affected Her

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Kelly Clarkson’s divorce from Brandon Blackstock was a brutal, and expensive, one. The 41-year-old singer has vulnerably opened about her emotional state on her talk show, and now that she’s feeling stronger, she’s letting her lyrics do the talking for her.

During her Las Vegas residency over the weekend, Clarkson shared with her audience the 2015 song, “Piece by Piece” that she performed for the first time live in years. “This song I initially wrote just super hopeful, right? And well, sometimes hopeful turns into hopeless, so here we go, ‘Piece by Piece,’” she told her audience, per Us Weekly. The song was originally written for Blackstock as a present father to their two children, River, 9, and Remington, 7, after Clarkson was abandoned by her own father in childhood.

Well, times have changed and so have some of the lyrics to her poignant song. Clarkson went from singing “He never walks away / He never asks for money / He takes care of me / He loves me,” in the original single to “I just walk away / when they ask for money / I take care of me / ’cause I love me.” Those weren’t the only words she altered that seem to make a cutting mention of her ex-husband, she also turned the whole meaning of the song around with a parenting criticism.

She sang, “I will never leave them like you left me / They never have to wonder their worth because unlike you, I’m gonna put them first / I never walk away. I never break their hearts / I take care of things when you leave scars / Piece by pieces I restored my faith that a heart can still beat even when it breaks.” After a brutal, and never-ending, court case with Blackstock, Clarkson is letting her music do the talking from here on out. Her songs are giving her the freedom to express just how Blackstock made her felt over the last few years — and she’s not hiding it from anyone.

