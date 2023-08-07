Tori Spelling’s Financial Struggles Might Be Due to Dean McDermott’s Mysterious Disappearance From the Public Eye

Pals close to Tori Spelling don’t seem to know what is going on with her split from Dean McDermott, but the current state of her finances has many people worried. With McDermott reportedly out of the public eye right now, the former Beverly Hills 90210 star is left to fend for herself and their five kids, Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, 6.

Tori has been spotted living out of a $100-per-night motel and now, an RV park, with her children after exiting her rental home due to a mold infestation. However, friends seem to think McDermott returned to rehab since he has mysteriously disappeared, and Tori has gone “radio silent” amid her woes. “He’s definitely somewhere. No one seems to know where,” a source told Page Six of McDermott’s rumored whereabouts. McDermott’s absence has also put Candy Spelling in a difficult position because fans are criticizing her for not using her fortune to help her daughter.

Tori Spelling & Dean McDermott’s family. Photo: Tony DiMaio/MEGA.

“The public has gotten this picture that [Candy is] ignoring Tori, and it’s not true. Under no circumstances would Candy Spelling let her [daughter] live in an RV,” the insider added. “[Candy] didn’t even know about it until she read it about it in Page Six.” Candy has even enlisted her BFF, Josh Flagg, from Bravo TV’s Million Dollar Listing, to help Tori find a more suitable residence to live in. “No one knows why she went to a hotel, and why she’s in an RV. It makes no sense. He sends her [listings] every day,” they said. And Candy is reportedly willing to pony up some cash to help her daughter with rent.

A second source is speculating that Tori is holding out for a reality TV deal and possibly staging the sad paparazzi photos of living in an RV park. “She must have the paparazzi living at the trailer park,” they speculated. “When have you ever seen the paps at Wal-Mart? It’s definitely a book deal, or some kind of series [in the works]. It’s like poor little rich girl.” However, Tori might be at a point in her life where she no longer wants to accept Candy’s help and wants to get back on her feet on her own.

