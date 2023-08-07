Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Newest Project Is Reportedly Based on This Novel – Get Your Copy Today!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

After the news broke today that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s newest project will be inspired by Carley Fortune’s bestselling novel Meet Me at the Lake, book lovers and royal fans alike officially got some homework to do. After all, there’s nothing quite like reading the book before their TV adaptation comes to life.

According to the online synopsis, the romance book follows the story of Fern Brookbanks and Will Baxter, two people who shared a chemistry-defying day-long date in their early twenties but lost contact ever since. In fact, the two even made a pact to show up one year later at the same place. Fern was there, but Will never showed.

Many years later, when Fern’s 32, her life running her mother’s lakeside resort is far from what she imagined it would be. That all changes, however, when Will arrives “nine years too late” offering to help. “Will may be the only person who understands what Fern’s going through,” the blurb reads. “But how could she possibly trust this expensive-suit-wearing mirage who seems nothing like the young man she met all those years ago?”

Courtesy Amazon

According to reviewers on Amazon, the book’s a must-read from the author, who also wrote the bestseller Every Summer After. “I enjoyed the emotions in this book of instant connection, and the characters made a lot of mistakes which made them feel real to me,” wrote one reviewer.

“The romance felt authentic and fraught with real-life struggles,” wrote another. “There is a weightiness to this story and layers that make it feel realistic and believable. It’s a thoughtful, feel-good story, and though it’s steamier than I’d prefer, it’s beautifully heart-warming.”

Given the Sussexes’ new project, and reviews of such high praise, it looks like there’s more motivation than ever for us to read this book ourselves. To find a copy of your own, head to Amazon where the book’s currently at almost 40% off. Happy reading!

Related story Shoppers Over 55 Say This On-Sale Body Balm Keeps Dry Skin Soft & Hydrated 'Better Than Any Lotion'

Before you go, click here to see 10 of Reese Witherspoon’s best book club picks.

